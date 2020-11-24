Auburn secondary looks to lock down top receiver once again in Iron Bowl

Ever since Waddle went out with a broken ankle, Smith has been otherworldly, compiling 27 receptions for 420 yards and six touchdowns. His play leaves him ranked as the fifth-leading receiver in the nation and second in the SEC behind Ole Miss’ Elijah Moore, who the Tigers limited to a season-low five receptions for 16 yards and one touchdown back on Oct. 24.

Along with Smith, there’s also running back Najee Harris and receivers John Metchie III and Slade Bolden, all of whom have had at least six receptions in a single game this fall.

For Sherwood, the key to slowing down Alabama is as simple as focusing on the task at hand.

“They’re going to try and embarrass us, but we’re just going to do our normal stuff. We’re going to play ball, have a great week of practice this week and we’re just going to do what we normally do,” Sherwood said.

“It doesn’t really matter who we’re playing at the end of the day, you know; it’s just be ourselves. The only person who can beat us is ourselves. It’s all about what we do right and what we don’t do wrong.”