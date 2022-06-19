Auburn seeks to avoid elimination against Stanford

OMAHA, Neb. — In its seven contests this postseason, Auburn has seen two teams it has faced a bevy of times in Florida State and Ole Miss, as well as a Southeastern Louisiana team it’s played in program history.

Two of the other teams it’s faced, however, have been first-time opponents from the Pac-12, and it’ll add a third Pac-12 opponent to the list Monday when it takes on No. 2 overall seed Stanford at 1 p.m. in a College World Series elimination game in Omaha.

The Tigers fell to the losers bracket following a 5-1 loss on Saturday night to fellow Southeastern Conference member, Ole Miss.

Stanford won’t be a first-time opponent, as they actually squared off with the Tigers twice before in Omaha, dishing out 8-3 and 11-4 losses to the Tigers in 1997, and though this year’s Auburn staff has yet to scout this Stanford team, Butch Thompson said Saturday that he feels familiar with the Cardinal, and he described them as “more East Coast than they are West Coast.”

“This is an offensive club, will probably swing and miss a little bit, more like the East Coast than the smaller ball traditional type feel,” Thompson said. “They have some specimens. This is an offense that absolutely rolls. [Brock] Jones, the football, baseball kind of guy, a tremendous athlete. They’re actually swinging it, hitting home runs and doing some things of that nature.”

The Cardinal are led by multiple standouts at the plate, most notably Jones, who has hit 21 home runs while batting .325 this year. The junior outfielder is one of seven Stanford hitters batting .300-plus this season.

As of Sunday afternoon, Stanford had yet to name a starting pitcher, but it’ll likely be ace Quinn Mathews. The left-hander is 9-1 this season with a team-high 110 strikeouts.

Thompson said he’s anticipating that Trace Bright will start Monday. Bright’s last start was perhaps his worst of the season, going ⅔ of an inning and giving up four earned runs in rthe opener of the Super Regional last weekend against Oregon State.

Thompson also mapped out Sunday what would be Auburn’s remaining rotation should it advance all the way to the CWS finals, pitching Mason Barnett, Carson Skipper and Joseph Gonzalez to follow Bright’s Monday start. Thompson has acknowledged, too, that the remaining road through Omaha is a “tall order” with Auburn having lost its opening game to Ole Miss.

Of the past 40 College World Series champions, 36 of them have won their initial game in Omaha. The Tigers will look to be the fifth of the past 41 in their efforts to beat Stanford, and members of the squad didn’t sound deterred by the challenge.

“These players have got to be very microscopic now, and they’ve got to really tune in to the one task at hand at a time in order to keep moving forward,” Thompson said. “But that’s my job, I think, is always to keep setting for us.

“We talked about what it was, what it’s going to take to get back to play for a national championship and it’s going to take four games. And I think we want to be the fifth team that’s ever done that in history.”