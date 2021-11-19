Auburn seeks win at South Carolina after two straight losses

Auburn's chances for a Southeastern Conference title fell apart the last two games. The Tigers will look to bounce back at South Carolina with a new quarterback after Bo Nix's injury.

Nix, Auburn's starter, broke his ankle yet kept playing in a 43-34 loss to Mississippi State after the Tigers were up 28-3.

It wasn't until after that Auburn coach Bryan Harsin found out the significant of the injury. Nix had surgery this week and will miss the rest of the season meaning former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley will get the call when the Tigers (6-4, 3-3 SEC) play at South Carolina (5-5, 2-5) on Saturday night.

Finley came in late a week ago when Nix was limping around. Harsin said he knew that Nix couldn't continue with the Tigers still trying to find a way back into the game.

“At that point, too, can we get a spark, can we make something happen,” Harsin said.

Instead, the one-time SEC West contender lost a second straight to fall out of the championship picture.

Now, it's Finley's turn to get Auburn going. He'll face South Carolina for a second straight year after leading LSU to a 52-24 victory a season ago. Finley threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to put the Gamecocks away.