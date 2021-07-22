Auburn sets fall practice schedule

HOOVER --- The football season is in sight.
The Auburn football team will report for a team meeting Aug. 5 then open fall practice on Aug. 6, new coach Bryan Harsin detailed on Thursday at SEC Media Days.
The Tigers will go through a 25-practice fall camp.
Auburn’s first game is set for Sept. 4 against Akron.
Harsin said the coaches plan to run a split practice for the first two workouts, putting older players together and newer players together so that coaches will be able to focus on newcomers. That group will include the freshman and the number of transfers Auburn brought in this offseason after its December signing class was limited during the coaching change.
On the third day of practice, Harsin said the team will be back together.
For now, Auburn’s players are working on wrapping up their summer workouts.
“That’s really the focus right now, is finishing up the summer, making sure all the work we put in to physically develop ourselves as a team, that continues, and we finish at a high level,” Harsin said. “And then we take all that hard work and effort and strain and all those tough situations we had to thrive in and we apply it to fall camp.”
Auburn’s game with Akron kicks off at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The Tigers will then host Alabama State at 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 before making its big trip to play at Penn State on Sept. 18.
While kickoff closes in, but Harsin seemed to think Auburn is on schedule, especially after the team completed spring practice. In 2019, teams across the country canceled spring practices as COVID-19 first spread across the country.
“We’re going to have a chance to get the coaches and the players all back together. One of the things that I was so proud of that we got a chance to do was have spring practice,” Harsin said. “Those 15 practices as a new staff, you can’t put a value on that.
“To put in a new system, to get around the players, to have a new staff out there installing systems, getting face to face, working on drills and the fundamentals and the techniques we all need to be successful at this game to play really good football — we had an opportunity to do that.”
Harsin spoke at SEC Media Days on Thursday in Hoover, bringing quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe with him.
Nix said, for now, the Tigers are focused on that first game with Akron — and the opening of fall camp before that.
“There’s a lot of things going on that are new, but a lot of the basic things that we’ll have at Auburn that will be tradition, and we’ll go back to normal. So we’re excited to play in front of 85,000 people again and play in front of all the great atmospheres that we have all across the SEC and even other places,” Nix said. “I know we get to go up to Penn State and play this year, which will be fun.
“Right now we’re just looking forward to the Akron game and putting everything together and going out there and getting a win.”
Harsin’s expectations for Auburn’s transfer additions: ‘come in here, compete and play’
The Tigers stayed busy in the transfer portal this offseason.
Auburn added nine players during Harsin’s first months as head coach, and the group of incoming players range in position, hype and projected impact for the upcoming fall.
Harsin and his staff brought him a talented crop of transfers that include LSU quarterback TJ Finley, Central Michigan running back Jordon Ingram, Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson, Northwestern defensive lineman Eku Leota, Kansas defensive lineman Marcus Harris, UAB defensive lineman Tony Fair, West Virginia defensive back Dreshun Miller, Vanderbilt defensive back Donovan Kaufman and Southeast Missouri State defensive tackle Bydarrius Knighten.
Harsin addressed the roles he envisions the transfers playing on his first team at Auburn on Thursday prior to speaking at SEC Media Days. As far as Harsin is concerned, each of the nine have a chance to impress their new coaching staff and earn a starting spot come Sept. 4.
“The expectations for every one of those transfers is to come in here, compete and play,” Harsin said. “There's no guarantees. Alright, not any one of them like, 'You're going to be the guy. You have the spot already.' You have to come in, you have to compete, you're going to get your opportunities and the better that you do with those opportunities the more you're going to get. And ultimately, that's what we want to create: every day is the environment where we're competing.”
Harsin explained the key to getting each of the nine transfers up to speed was getting them the information they needed as soon as they signed with the Tigers. He pointed out those players’ previous college experience mean they should understand the expectations they’ll face at Auburn.
The new Tigers coach spoke at the podium about the importance of his players believing in themselves, a message he hit on earlier in the day when talking about the transfers.
“I mean, their expectations are very clear: get yourself ready, come in here and compete and we expect you to play somewhere on this football team,” Harsin said. “You know, if you're not doing that — in my opinion with the guys that we brought in [because] they're talented enough — there's a problem. There's a bigger problem there than just football."
Finley stands as one of Auburn’s most intriguing transfers given his position and his addition alongside junior quarterback Bo Nix, the Tigers’ presumed starter for 2021.
Harsin complimented Finley on Thursday by saying he’s learned quickly since arriving at Auburn and has proven his work ethic is where it needs to be. Harsin added he and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo are on the same page regarding Nix, Finley and senior Grant Loy and their preparation in the lead-up to the coming season.
“That’s what I hope we see when we get into August and we start preparing is what I’ve seen from TJ, what I’ve seen from Bo, what I’ve seen from that group, is that going to show up?” Harsin said. “It’s going to be fast-paced, it’s going to be intense, it’s going to be all those things, and you better be ready for that so we can have a great day and then we can learn from it and we can go back and evaluate it and then repeat the very next day.”
Harsin says Auburn near 60 percent on vaccine
On Monday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey encouraged teams to reach the 80 percent coronavirus vaccination threshold and explained six of the conference’s 14 teams are already at that point with the season a little over one month away
Three days later, Auburn’s Harsin said the Tigers are not one of those teams.
Harsin said roughly 60 percent of the football team has received the vaccination for the coronavirus. He also said he’s not sure where that percentage will be by the time the Tigers’ season opener against Akron arrives on Sept. 4.
“I don't know by the time we get to the season where we'll be because a lot of things change as you get everybody back together, you get into camp and you're all just one focused on the season and the game that's in front of you. We'll see where we go with that,” Harsin said. “Our players are being educated. Dr. [Michael] Goodlett does a phenomenal job of educating our players. We have the best in the business, alright, so all that stuff as far as vaccinations, those are explained to our players.