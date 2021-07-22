Auburn sets fall practice schedule

“That’s what I hope we see when we get into August and we start preparing is what I’ve seen from TJ, what I’ve seen from Bo, what I’ve seen from that group, is that going to show up?” Harsin said. “It’s going to be fast-paced, it’s going to be intense, it’s going to be all those things, and you better be ready for that so we can have a great day and then we can learn from it and we can go back and evaluate it and then repeat the very next day.”

Harsin says Auburn near 60 percent on vaccine

On Monday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey encouraged teams to reach the 80 percent coronavirus vaccination threshold and explained six of the conference’s 14 teams are already at that point with the season a little over one month away

Three days later, Auburn’s Harsin said the Tigers are not one of those teams.

Harsin said roughly 60 percent of the football team has received the vaccination for the coronavirus. He also said he’s not sure where that percentage will be by the time the Tigers’ season opener against Akron arrives on Sept. 4.