Auburn shakes off rough start to take down Kentucky

AUBURN --- Late in the second half of Saturday’s game against Kentucky, the Auburn Tigers knew they needed several players to step up to finish out in front.
Luckily for the Tigers, there was no shortage of players who came through in the clutch.
Devan Cambridge, Allen Flanigan and JT Thor provided crucial plays and points to secure Auburn’s 66-59 victory over the Wildcats.
The win featured a strong response for Auburn, which struggled mightily shooting in the first half before returning to form as the game went along.
With the win, Auburn (8-6, 2-4 SEC) leaves Kentucky (4-8, 3-2 SEC) with its first back-to-back SEC losses since the Wildcats lost four straight conference games in February 2018.
“It’s historic. I thought we had a great team effort,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Really proud of our team.”
The Tigers found themselves in a neck-and-neck battle with the Wildcats until Flanigan and Cambridge stepped up to push Auburn out front.
Cambridge and Flanigan delivered a 3-pointer each to keep the team hanging tough with Kentucky just before the halfway point of the second half, and Cambridge’s fourth 3-pointer shortly thereafter pushed the Tigers to a 46-43 lead.
Auburn kept it rolling from there, with Flanigan hitting a jumper and a layup before Cambridge hit another 3 and followed that with a layup.
Dylan Cardwell missed a free throw shortly after Cambridge’s last bucket but got his own rebound and delivered a dunk to the delight of Auburn Arena. Cardwell’s well-timed play handed the Tigers a 50-43 lead with 7:37 left in the action.
Kentucky’s Davion Mintz ended the scoring surge momentarily with a 3-pointer before Sharife Cooper connected on a jumper to keep Auburn in control. Nearly one minute later, Thor astutely stole the ball then tried to finish with a layup – only for his attempt to miss the mark.
Flanigan, however, was in the right place at the right time once again. He grabbed the rebound off Thor’s miss and carefully tapped it in to push the Tigers to a 54-46 advantage.
“The guard for Kentucky, [Devin] Askew, he came down and turned to the right. I just shaded his right hand because he's a right-handed player. JT, he did what he's supposed to do,” Flanigan said. “He jumped to the ball, and he got in that passing lane and got that steal. I just followed him up. You always follow your teammates up. You don't know if they're going to miss or make it through contact, so just be there to make it up.”
Moments later, Thor got another steal then ended the play himself with a layup to hand Auburn a 10-point lead with 5:36 to go in the action.
Flanigan ended the game with a game-high 21 points to go with nine rebounds. Cambridge finished with 13 thanks in part to three 3-pointers, and Thor recorded six points, six rebounds and two steals.
Kentucky had one more chance, but again multiple Tigers made sure it didn’t amount to much.
The Wildcats drew within two points with less than two minutes to go, but Jaylin Williams’ alley oop courtesy of Cooper was the answer Auburn needed. Kentucky answered that with a dunk before it was Cooper again delivering, this time with a layup that stretched the lead back to four.
Askew hit the front of two free throws to cut the Tigers’ lead to one possession before Thor effectively put the game away. The freshman hit two free throws with 18 seconds to go to ensure the Wildcats left for Lexington with another tough loss on their minds.
Following a dismal start to Saturday’s game for both teams, Auburn finally came to life thanks in large part to Cambridge.
The Wildcats pulled ahead to a 9-2 lead in the game’s first nine minutes when Cambridge delivered Auburn’s first basket in nearly seven-and-a-half minutes of action on Cooper’s alley-oop pass. Cambridge followed that with an even bigger basket: a 3-pointer that quickly pulled the Tigers within two points.
On the next possession, Cambridge drew a technical foul called on Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin, which sent Cooper to the line where he cut Kentucky’s lead down to one.
“We locked in on defense,” Cambridge said about the change in play. “I started that break with a steal. I gave it up, and I know [Sharife is] always going to give it right back. Everything started in defense, I believe.”
After that, the two teams traded scoring possessions to keep the game tight.
Auburn’s strongest stretch to close out the opening half started thanks to Flanigan, who broke through with his first basket on a layup with 5:13 left before halftime. Cardwell got in on the alley-oop fun on an incredibly-timed pass from Cooper, who went into his passing motion as soon as Thor grabbed an offensive rebound then placed the ball precisely in Cardwell’s grasp for a thunderous dunk.
Flanigan followed the Cooper-to-Cardwell slam with a 3-pointer, which briefly gave Auburn a one-point lead with just over three-and-a-half minutes to go until intermission.
The productive close to the opening half was a welcomed sight for both squads after the two struggled mightily to open the game.
Points were extremely hard to come by following the opening tip, as the two teams combined to go 0-of-8 from the field before Thor scored on a layup and Kentucky’s Dontaie Allen delivered a dunk.
From there, however, it was a whole lot of nothing for either team. Seven minutes went by without the Tigers scoring again, and while Auburn’s defense handled its business in limiting Kentucky rebounds it couldn’t convert them into points thanks to a 1-of-15 start from the field.
Those issues for Auburn finally subsided thanks to Cambridge’s dunk to offer the Tigers their first true signs of life on offense.
While it was a different scene in the arena given the limited crowd, there was still plenty of celebration once the game finally ended. Pearl danced at midcourt during the team’s postgame huddle, and Cardwell waved enthusiastically to the fans while blowing kisses and sharing how much he loved them.
Kentucky might not be the caliber of team most are used to seeing, but given everything the Tigers have gone through this year, Pearl and his players were going to savor every second of the win.
“I think you’re judged by how you do against the best teams on your schedule, and certainly Kentucky’s going to be as good as anybody on our schedule. Beating Alabama’s important, beating Georgia’s important,” Pearl said. “Look, you’ve got to take advantage of your opportunity.”