Auburn shifts focus to ranked matchup against Penn State

AUBURN - When it comes to the start of Auburn’s 2021 season, the easy part’s over now.

No. 22 Auburn handled its first two opponents of the fall with relative ease, and in the aftermath the Tigers boast the nation’s top scoring offense and scoring defense and delivered big plays in all three phases of the game. The key disclaimer is that success came against Akron and Alabama State, and replicating that production against No. 10 Penn State will be a far greater challenge.

Even with the difficulty jumping up considerably, the Tigers are trying to get their minds right for the task ahead.

“I think we’re prepared. We’ve had two good weeks. We’ve played well at times, and we’ve got to clean up some other things, but we’ve played really well,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said on Saturday.

“I’m excited to play even cleaner football because that means we’re right around the corner from something special. I feel like we’re comfortable and ready to go. It’ll be a fun experience and a great time. It’ll be a loud, hostile environment, but I think we’re prepared and we’ll be ready to go.”

The preparation process going into a game garnering as much attention as the Penn State matchup looks different among the players.

