Auburn shows it can handle pressure in road win at Alabama

That defensive prowess was never clearer than with just over 35 seconds to go.

Alabama was still in contention down only two with plenty of time to work, and once KD Johnson raced from the top of the key to guard an open Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford, he fired the ball to Jahvon Quinerly, who stood all alone in the corner.

Quinerly seemed destined to put up a 3-pointer that could have given Alabama its first lead since the 9:20 mark in the first half.

Instead, Quinerly hesitated.

With Smith charging hard toward him, Quinerly held onto the ball and raced toward the basket, where his layup never even touched the glass. The ill-fated attempt proved to be the last straw for the Crimson Tide, which couldn’t muster anything other than a free throw after Miles’ tying slam minutes earlier.

Looking back on how Auburn saved the day, Smith admitted the Tigers were rattled during Alabama’s run.

There is, of course, a difference in being rattled and giving up.