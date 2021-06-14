Auburn signee Lee Hunter ‘checks all the boxes’ as Tigers’ next defensive line stud

Holly said Hunter was a leader and brought the best out of everyone around him on a regular basis. The seventh-year Leopards head coach also characterized Hunter as a compassionate teammate as well as someone who wouldn’t let up on a Friday night.

That, Holly said, is just a piece of why so many around Hunter expect such great things.

“His mindset — that go get it, that winner, that dominant [edge] who just beats you down. I think he checks all the boxes,” Holly said. “The locker room is going to love him. He's going to have high character, and when it comes time to get in the trenches he's going to be ready to roll and get it done. He's just a guy that's going to check all the boxes.”

Hunter’s claim to fame was on the defensive line, but Woods pointed out how he wasn’t a one-trick pony for the Leopards. Woods said Blount often brought Hunter in on offense to block in the red zone or run him out of the backfield to catch a pass against an unsuspecting defense.

As Hunter grew more and more comfortable in his ability, the Leopards kept winning. Blount won five games in his first year with the team, won eight games and lost in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs the following year then won eight games and made it to the state quarterfinals last fall.