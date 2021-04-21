Auburn signs College of Charleston transfer Zep Jasper

AUBURN – Zep Jasper has signed an Athletics Financial Aid Agreement to play basketball next season at Auburn University, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Wednesday.

Jasper, who played his first three seasons at the College of Charleston, will join the Tigers for the upcoming 2021-22 season and have two years of eligibility remaining.

“Zep is a hard-playing, athletic guard who wants to defend the other team’s best player,” Pearl said. “He can score with or without the basketball and is excited about the opportunity to prove that he can play at the highest level. Versatility, tenacity, aggressiveness, hunger and winner are the first things that come to mind when describing Zep.”

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard, Jasper played in 83 career games for the Cougars and earned 63 starts, including 49 of his last 50 games. He averaged 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the floor, including 35 percent on 3-pointers, and 88 percent from the foul line during the 2020-21 season.

Jasper, who was voted as a team captain, raised his scoring average eight points from his sophomore season (7.6) to his junior campaign (15.6).