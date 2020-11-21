Auburn 'Smokes' Tennessee behind interception return

Tennessee running back Eric Gray, who rushed for 173 yards on 23 carries, managed to find the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:07 left in the fourth quarter to cut Auburn’s lead to 10 points, but it proved to be far too little and far too late. Carlson tacked on one more field goal – a 50-yarder, his longest of the evening – with 1:27 to go to put the finishing touches on the Tigers’ victory.

Auburn’s strong close to the game followed an opening half where its scoring chances were few and far between. The Tigers got off to a slow start, and the Volunteers took full advantage early.

After Tennessee’s first drive ended with a missed field goal, the Volunteers answered with a nine-play, 80-yard drive during which Auburn allowed a pair of third-down conversions. Guarantano, who picked the Tigers apart in their last meeting two years ago, showed off his running ability and ended the drive with a 9-yard rushing touchdown run with 5:56 to go in the opening quarter.

The Volunteers came right back Nix threw an interception in the end zone. Cimaglia connected on a 47-yard field goal to leave the Tigers in a 10-0 hole with 13:42 remaining until halftime.

Auburn was looking to ignite an offense that was playing without Bigsby. Luckily for the Tigers, Nix and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz delivered it.