Auburn standout wide receiver Seth Williams declares for NFL Draft

Williams was one of the most consistent playmakers for Auburn during a 2020 season in which the Tigers’ offense faced several ups and downs. He and quarterback Bo Nix got into a shouting match on the sidelines during the Tigers’ loss to South Carolina on Oct. 17, but the next week the duo came back strong — which culminated in Williams scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:11 to go in the fourth quarter.

Williams spoke about that bounce back shortly after the Tigers topped the Rebels on Oct. 24.

“Me and Bo, we always bump heads every now and then. Two great minds are always going to bump heads; you’re just going to get over it,” Williams said. “It was nothing to worry about, just me and him — just being us. We came back and put it behind us, and we got the win today.”

Williams only scored one more touchdown after the 58-yard touchdown reception against the Rebels. He was held to four receptions or less in four of Auburn’s last five games in the regular season.

Williams ended his career at Auburn by recording five receptions for 72 yards in the Tigers’ Citrus Bowl loss to Northwestern.