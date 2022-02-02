Auburn strikes out on national signing day

As four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen reached for the blue Auburn hat on the table in front of him Wednesday, a glimmer of hope no doubt ran through those eager for the Tigers to close strong on National Signing Day.
What Citizen did next, however, was anything but enjoyable for Auburn fans.
Citizen put the Auburn hat on his head for a brief second before taking it off, shaking his head and placing the cap back on the table. The Lake Charles, La., native proceeded to repeat the exercise – which included throwing up an “L” hand gesture while wearing an LSU hat – three times before being handed a white Miami hat from under the table.
It was just that kind of day for Auburn coach Bryan Harsin and company.
Auburn failed to add to its 2022 signing class Wednesday after missing out on four prospects the Tigers were vying for this week. While the 0-for showing was by no means catastrophic after Harsin and his staff signed 17 high school prospects in December and added five players from the transfer portal, it was another body blow to a Tigers program that could desperately use a win.
Citizen was the last of four targets the Tigers were hoping to add this recruiting cycle.
Three-star EDGE rusher Jack Pyburn had Auburn among his top three schools on Tuesday when he announced his commitment to Florida, his favorite team growing up. The Gators and new head coach Billy Napier dealt the Tigers another blow Wednesday morning when three-star offensive lineman Jalen Farmer stuck with his commitment to the Gators and signed his national letter of intent.
Auburn signed two area prospects in December in Auburn High’s Powell Gordon and Eston Harris but didn’t have as much luck with local players this time around.
LaFayette offensive lineman Antavious “Tae” Woody had Auburn as one of his two finalists but signed with Florida State, the school the three-star prospect committed to back in June. Another local player, Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story, signed with Clemson on Wednesday after backing off his commitment to Auburn on Jan. 16.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Auburn’s signing class ranks 18th nationally and eighth in the SEC, per 247Sports.
The Tigers’ inability to add to the 2022 class Wednesday was the latest in a series of setbacks entering Harsin’s second year as head coach.
Auburn has endured considerable attrition to its roster with 18 players entering the portal since the end of the regular season. Changes have also occurred on the coaching staff, with defensive line coach Nick Eason leaving for Clemson, defensive coordinator Derek Mason leaving for Oklahoma State and, most surprisingly, offensive coordinator Austin Davis resigning after only 43 days on the job.
The Tigers entered Wednesday’s signing period without an offensive coordinator after starting what the program deemed “a national search” following Davis’ resignation Monday.