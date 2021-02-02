Auburn struggles to slow down Georgia in home loss

Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 21 points in the loss. Sharife Cooper followed close behind with 19.

For Georgia, Tye Fagan led the way with 16 followed by Camara’s 15.

The Tigers looked poised to eliminate the Bulldogs’ lead early in the second half thanks to some strong play by Cooper and company.

Cooper came alive in the second half’s opening minutes with a layup followed by a 3-pointer then helped the cause a few minutes later with a layup that cut Georgia’s lead to six. After a layup by Fagan pushed the Bulldogs ahead by eight, Chris Moore answered with a 3-pointer before Williams delivered a layup to create a 49-46 score.

Auburn had the momentum after Williams’ drive to the basket, but not for long.

Georgia dominated the next five minutes of action and outscored Auburn 15-8 in the process. The Bulldogs’ secret weapon was not so secret: they dominated the paint, as 10 of those points came courtesy layups.

Auburn trailed for most of the first half of action, and even though there were strong stretches of play at times they weren’t enough to slow down the Bulldogs.