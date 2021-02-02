Auburn struggles to slow down Georgia in home loss

AUBURN - Well into the second half of Tuesday’s game against Georgia, the Auburn Tigers looked poised to close the gap if they could just slow down the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.
The problem for the Tigers was they never could.
Georgia shot 48 percent from the field and dominated in the paint to leave the Tigers with a 91-86 home loss. The defeat ended the Tigers’ hopes of sweeping the Bulldogs this season and leaves Auburn with a two-game losing streak.
The Tigers had a chance late to make things interesting, but their momentum once again proved short-lived.
Auburn (10-9, 4-6 SEC) reeled off an 11-2 run fueled by big buckets for Jamal Johnson and Allen Flanigan, but after Flanigan’s layup with 6:06 to go created a six-point game, Georgia (11-6, 4-6 SEC) closed the book for good.
PJ Horne threw down a put-back dunk before K.D. Johnson easily worked his way into the paint for a layup, and although a Johnson 3-pointer got Auburn Arena rocking it proved to be the last gas for the Tigers.
The two teams traded buckets for the next few minutes before
Toumani Camara grabbed his own rebound and delivered a wild layup that pushed the Georgia lead to 80-71 with 2:11 to go in the game. Devan Cambridge delivered a 3-pointer soon after to give Auburn some late life, but Georgia’s free throws down the stretch were too much to overcome.
Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 21 points in the loss. Sharife Cooper followed close behind with 19.
For Georgia, Tye Fagan led the way with 16 followed by Camara’s 15.
The Tigers looked poised to eliminate the Bulldogs’ lead early in the second half thanks to some strong play by Cooper and company.
Cooper came alive in the second half’s opening minutes with a layup followed by a 3-pointer then helped the cause a few minutes later with a layup that cut Georgia’s lead to six. After a layup by Fagan pushed the Bulldogs ahead by eight, Chris Moore answered with a 3-pointer before Williams delivered a layup to create a 49-46 score.
Auburn had the momentum after Williams’ drive to the basket, but not for long.
Georgia dominated the next five minutes of action and outscored Auburn 15-8 in the process. The Bulldogs’ secret weapon was not so secret: they dominated the paint, as 10 of those points came courtesy layups.
Auburn trailed for most of the first half of action, and even though there were strong stretches of play at times they weren’t enough to slow down the Bulldogs.
Georgia jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the game’s first two-and-a-half minutes, and from there the game saw the Tigers diligently cut into the deficit only for the Bulldogs to answer back.
The Tigers looked prepared to seize the moment with under seven minutes left in the first half after Johnson hit a jumper, JT Thor delivered a thunderous put-back dunk and Cambridge found a hole in the defense and drove to the basket for a layup that cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 25-21.
Auburn cut Georgia’s lead down to two in the next minute and a half before the Bulldogs responded. Georgia unloaded a 10-2 scoring run on Auburn, the last of those three points coming when Georgia’s Andrew Garcia pulled down an offensive rebound then fired the ball promptly to Sahvir Wheeler, who drilled the 3-pointer to leave the Tigers in a 10-point hole with 1:52 to go until the intermission.
Williams came through with a layup and Johnson hit one free throw in the time that remained, but Wheeler got the last laugh on a last-second layup to leave the Tigers down 39-30 at halftime.
Georgia ended the first half having shot an even 50 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range. The Tigers paid dearly in the paint, as 22 of the Bulldogs’ 39 first-half points came in the paint.
Auburn returns to its home court at 3 p.m. Saturday against Ole Miss.