Auburn survives despite depleted roster

AUBURN --- On Saturday, the Auburn Tigers knew they needed some new faces to step up given some key injuries across the roster. Although the situation grew dire in the final minutes, the Tigers did just enough to survive.
Auburn was forced to play without several key players – including running back Shaun Shivers, wide receiver Eli Stove, offensive lineman Austin Troxell, defensive end Big Kat Bryant, linebacker K.J. Britt and cornerback Jaylin Simpson – but did just enough to top Arkansas 30-28.
For head coach Gus Malzahn, the key takeaway was that his players did what it took to pull one out.
“A lot of times, it's how you win. That's what I told our team. These SEC wins – especially this year – are not easy if you look around our league. And our guys found a way to win,” Malzahn said. “We had a lot of guys that weren't playing. Matter of fact, three of our leaders didn't play … but our guys stepped up and found a way to win.”
The Auburn run game was something that everyone wanted to see against Arkansas, and the absence of Shivers along with Troxell, the junior offensive lineman who Malzahn said got hurt this week, made it seem like the task ahead would be even tougher. The Tigers, however, put together their best game on the ground through three games by rushing for 259 yards with a 6.3 yards-per-carry average.
The success on the ground was due to a number of factors. True freshman Tank Bigsby, who was the star of the Tigers’ show in the loss to Georgia last week, shined once again by taking 20 carries for 146 yards while also hauling in four passes for 16 yards. The Tigers’ offensive line also did a much better job opening up holes in the run game, and while the unit struggled at times in pass protection it did enough to keep Auburn competitive.
The line certainly proved up to the challenge on Auburn’s final offensive possession. After an incompletion started the drive, the line set the stage for quarterback Bo Nix to hit Bigsby for an 8-yard gain followed by two consecutive runs by the true freshman for 17 total yards.
Those plays were crucial in getting in range for kicker Anders Carlson, who bounced back from an earlier miss and nailed the game-winning 39-yard field goal with seven seconds left.
Offensive lineman Austin Jackson – who manned left tackle throughout the game without Troxell available – was pleased after the game with how he and his teammates played. When it came down to that last drive, Jackson said there was little doubt they would get the job done.
“I think we did pretty good. I think we had like 215 yards rushing in the first half. I think we gave up two sacks on one drive, but at the same time, we kept fighting,” Jackson said. “Really, we didn’t have no pressure at all (on that last drive). Like I said before, we go over this stuff. That whole time, it was like, ‘We’ve got to win.’ Everybody had to do their job to the best of their ability, and that’s what we did.”
The Tigers were dealing with even more absences on the other side of the ball, a problem compounded by defensive back Jordyn Peters leaving the game in the first quarter due to injury. Auburn held its own defensively throughout most of the first half, and although the Razorbacks came racing back in the fourth quarter the Tigers forced a crucial three-and-out after Carlson’s missed field goal to keep hope alive.
Even with so many players missing, safety Smoke Monday made it evident that there’s still no excuse to not finish in that situation.
“I mean, as long as we got 11 players on the team, we're going to play Auburn defense. That's what we did,” Monday said. “We made sure everybody – we just tell everybody to do your job. Don't be special. You don't got to do nothing special to do your job.”
It was a strange sight pregame to see quarterback Bo Nix as the only captain awaiting the coin toss, but the absence of the team’s other three – Britt, Bryant and Shivers – illustrated the situation the Tigers found themselves in. Still, there was no sign of giving up when Arkansas roared to life in the second half and took the lead for the first time all day with 5:29 to go in the game.
Instead, the 11 Tigers on the field battled through an unfavorable situation and did just enough to earn their second win of 2020.
“Our guys found a way. They hung in there,” Malzahn said. “I'm just proud of the way that we fought back and won after they got the momentum and our guys kept battling.”
