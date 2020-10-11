Auburn survives despite depleted roster

The success on the ground was due to a number of factors. True freshman Tank Bigsby, who was the star of the Tigers’ show in the loss to Georgia last week, shined once again by taking 20 carries for 146 yards while also hauling in four passes for 16 yards. The Tigers’ offensive line also did a much better job opening up holes in the run game, and while the unit struggled at times in pass protection it did enough to keep Auburn competitive.

The line certainly proved up to the challenge on Auburn’s final offensive possession. After an incompletion started the drive, the line set the stage for quarterback Bo Nix to hit Bigsby for an 8-yard gain followed by two consecutive runs by the true freshman for 17 total yards.

Those plays were crucial in getting in range for kicker Anders Carlson, who bounced back from an earlier miss and nailed the game-winning 39-yard field goal with seven seconds left.

Offensive lineman Austin Jackson – who manned left tackle throughout the game without Troxell available – was pleased after the game with how he and his teammates played. When it came down to that last drive, Jackson said there was little doubt they would get the job done.