Auburn survives early Jacksonville State onslaught, advances in NCAA Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jabari Smith knocked down big shots, Walker Kessler neared a triple-double, and the fans roared over Greenville on Friday as the NCAA Tournament site turned into Tiger Country.

Auburn is dancing on to the second round after an 80-61 win over Jacksonville State.

And it was the team’s stars who propelled Auburn onward, surviving early punches by a game Jacksonville State team giving its best shot. Smith scored 20 points and hauled in 14 rebounds and his fellow All-American Kessler finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks.

Smith threw down an emphatic dunk with a minute left to send the Auburn fans to their feet.

“That’s the No. 1 pick there!” a fan shouted behind media row. “No. 1 pick!”

Auburn advances to play 10th-seeded Miami in the round of 32 on Sunday. Tipoff time and broadcast information is still to be determined. Miami beat seventh-seeded USC 68-66 later Friday in Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

In the earlier game, Jacksonville State led by as many as six points in the first half at 17-11, but Auburn came back to take the lead by halftime and led by as many as 24 in the second half.

Allen Flanigan and KD Johnson both scored 10 points to go along with the big days by Smith and Kessler.

“It felt good just to get the first one out of the way,” Smith said after the win. “First one’s the hardest one, I feel like. It was good to get it out of the way, just get the jitters out.

“I’ve been ready to play since that buzzer went off in Tampa.”

Yes, Auburn bounced back in a big way after its disappointing upset loss at the SEC Tournament.

“It was just good to get the first one out of the way, get everything out of us, and I’m ready for the next one,” Smith said.

Smith helped keep Auburn on pace with the Gamecocks early when Jacksonville State came out firing. One of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the country, JSU hit five of its first seven 3-point shots.

But eventually Auburn’s defense caught up — and so did its scoring.

Auburn trailed 24-22 with 5:39 left in the first half before closing the half on a 17-5 run to take a 39-27 lead into the break.

“I want to congratulate Jacksonville State and coach Ray Harper, from the great state of Alabama, for an outstanding season,” Pearl opened his press conference, taking his time in the spotlight to share that spotlight. “They’re extremely well coached. They were prepared, and you could see how dangerous a team they are because of the way they can shoot it.”

The second half was not without incident for Auburn. Jaylin Williams and Kessler collided at one point with Kessler’s elbow accidentally chipping one of Williams’ teeth. Kessler left the floor bleeding from his elbow and returned with it wrapped up and under a sleeve. Williams did not return.

Pearl said after the game that Williams will have to go through concussion protocol and he did not have an update on his status for Sunday.

Later, though, the Auburn men’s basketball team posted to its social media pages video of Williams advancing Auburn’s name on the big bracket in the locker room. In the video, someone tells him to smile, drawing a few laughs, and Williams holds back a laugh, smiling with his mouth closed.

Kessler returned and was a force down the stretch, as he, Smith and the rest of the Tigers charged on to the second round.