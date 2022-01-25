Auburn survives rough showing to take down Missouri

To Auburn’s credit, it didn’t flinch.

Kessler grabbed a defensive rebound before Johnson drove hard to the basket, drew the foul and hit the ensuing free throw. A Missouri turnover set the stage for Johnson, who hit another layup to stretch the lead.

Johnson ended the victory with a team-high 17 points along with three steals and two rebounds.

Javon Pickett answered with a 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining, but it was not enough for Missouri to get it done.

The competitive close to the game followed a rough start to the second half for the two teams.

The two Tigers squads struggled mightily to generate much offense for considerable spells, which included the two teams combining for an 0-for-9 stretch from the 14:22 mark all the way to 8:09 to go.

Auburn trailed for the majority of the first half of action before Johnson once again ignited the Tigers’ offense.

Auburn trailed Missouri by seven with a little less than five minutes left in the first half when Johnson drilled a 3-pointer then stole the ball on the next possession and went coast-to-coast for an easy layup.