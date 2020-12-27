Auburn Tigers closing a chapter with game against Northwestern

AUBURN - For five more days, Auburn football is living in the here and now.

Here and now: The Tigers have a bowl game to go play.

The entire Auburn football program, from top to bottom, is caught between a whirlwind coaching search and Friday’s Citrus Bowl — waiting to turn the page but still held up by one last piece of business to attend to. Like men stuck in time, Auburn’s football players reported back from the holiday break Saturday with one more game week to go through to finish out their season.

It’s all the same, until it’s not. The machine keeps churning, until it’s time to take it apart.

And until then, all the Tigers can do is try to go out and win one more time for Auburn football.

Auburn meets Northwestern on Friday in Orlando, Fla., crossing with an accomplished Big Ten team that only fell short of playoff contender Ohio State in its conference championship game.

Northwestern is 6-2 this season, having won the Big Ten West division with only one regular-season loss to East division opponent Michigan State before the 22-10 loss to Ohio State in the title game.