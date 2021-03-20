Auburn Tigers practice in front of fans

AUBURN - Saturday’s spring practice for the Auburn Tigers offered a truly unique experience for the team and their fanbase.

The Tigers held an open practice in Jordan-Hare Stadium for a crowd of roughly 3,500 on Saturday, which marked the first time Auburn has held an open spring practice since 2007. The afternoon’s session stood as the Tigers’ third spring practice so far — one practice was canceled earlier this week due to weather — and offered the fans a glimpse at what the Tigers are working with this season.

Above all else, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said the idea of the open practice was to allow the fanbase to get a closer look at the team and the new coaching staff.

“There really hasn’t been a lot that we’ve been able to do to get out in the community. If you think about it, as this transition came about, we have a new staff, a lot of people that are new faces, we haven’t had a chance to really get out and do anything,” Harsin said.

“Talking with some of the guys on our staff, [chief of staff] Brad Larrondo and some other people the idea. But we’ve done this before, an open practice, and this was the time to do it.