Auburn Tigers show skills at A-Day under new coach Bryan Harsin

“There’s plenty of things that we did do well today, as far as stuff the coaches have been hitting and emphasizing with each group and each unit — and some things we’ve got to work on, which is great,” Harsin said.

Harsin said he saw some solid execution from the first-team offense, and that the first-team defense played well.

Nix finished 12-of-20 with 112 passing yards and that touchdown toss to Canion. Bigsby rushed for 64 yards and a score on seven carries.

Canion finished with a team-high six catches for 51 yards and the touchdown.

Defensively, Zakobly McClain led the way with five total tackles, including one recorded for loss.

Aside from the first-teamers, freshman quarterback and early enrollee Dematrius Davis impressed later in the scrimmage when he uncorked a 42-yard pass to Malcolm Johnson, Jr.

On the other side, Chandler Wooten stepped up for the defensive unit, though. The senior is getting back in the groove after opting out last fall while expecting a son in the middle of the pandemic.

He tackled running back Jay Sharp on third down when Davis checked down to him on the ensuing set of downs, then on fourth down he broke up the Davis pass to force a defensive stop.