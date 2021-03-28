Auburn tight end JJ Pegues poised to be a playmaker ‘in all three phases’

AUBURN—During the 2020 season, Auburn freshman tight end JJ Pegues wasted little time in showing off his athletic ability. That natural talent helped Pegues find playing time early on, and it will likely lead to the 6-foot-3, 308-pound rising sophomore filling several different roles for the Tigers’ new coaching staff.
Pegues has been all over the field so far this spring, as he’s played tight end, split out wide and lined up at fullback in the new-look Tigers offense. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained after Thursday’s scrimmage that there could be even more roles in the works for Pegues as Harsin and his assistants key in on the best place to play the big man.
“I think that he’s a physical player. He’s a physical presence,” Harsin said. “He can play on defense. He can play on offense. He can play on special teams. So he can do all those things. So the physicality of a player, that’s important, especially in this game.”
Last fall, Pegues was one of the true freshmen who carved out a significant role at Auburn. He played plenty of snaps at tight end and showed off his fleet-footed ability from time to time and also pitched in at Wildcat quarterback, which was something he did during his time at Oxford High School in Mississippi.
Then-head coach Gus Malzahn talked repeatedly about getting Pegues more involved in the offense, and at season’s end he had seven receptions for 57 yards, five carries for 14 yards and one pass completion.
Now Harsin and his staff are running the show and determining who fits best at each position, and Pegues is certainly a player the coaches are hoping to make the most of.
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said players of Pegues’ ability and short-area burst are typically playing on the defensive line. Bobo complimented the way tight ends coach Brad Bedell has prepared Pegues so far this spring, and the first-year play-caller explained how different the situation is for Pegues this year compared to last year.
“He was just the off-the-ball guy last year. He’s been off the ball and on the ball for us. This is new stuff for him, but he is athletic and he’s over 300 pounds,” Bobo said. “He’s going to be able to move some people at the point of attack, and he’s going to be able to get out and be able to run routes and stretch the field vertically, too. He can do that. The thing for him is just getting him in shape to where he can do it for a whole game.
“I’ve been pleased with J.J., how he’s worked. You’re right – he’s the true definition of an athletic big man.”
Pegues made one of the highlight-worthy plays of Saturday’s open practice when he sent linebacker Zakoby McClain flying on a block. While Harsin pointed out the Tigers weren’t “live” in that practice, he added that Pegues showed some of his strengths during Thursday’s scrimmage.
Harsin hesitated before fully applauding Pegues’ play in the scrimmage – the first-year head coach liked what he saw but wanted to watch the film to get a better sense of Pegues’ total efforts – but he considered Thursday as an opportunity for the rising sophomore.
Pegues showed true potential at tight end in 2020, and his athleticism at the position was hard to ignore. Harsin and his staff understand the talent the rising sophomore has, but they may decide to use him in a totally new way come 2021.
“He knew where to line up. That was a goal for the offense [in Thursday’s scrimmage]. Just get lined up and get in the right spot, and he was able to do those things,” Harsin said. “I think he played – he was back and forth with special teams as well – so he was bouncing around practice. He got some good work in”