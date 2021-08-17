Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker settling in after splitting spring with baseball team

AUBURN - Thanks to Auburn football’s coaching change, John Samuel Shenker had even more work on his plate this spring as a tight end and a baseball player.

Despite the daunting task of getting up to speed on football while contributing on the baseball squad, Shenker took on the challenge and is hoping it pays off in a noticeable way this fall.

Shenker spoke to reporters Tuesday before the Tigers’ ninth practice in the lead-up to the 2021 season. The senior — who hit .190 in 21 at-bats this spring — explained the last few months have been busy ones, but he’s eager to prove the effort he’s put in was well worth it.

“[The spring] was a little more difficult. I tried my best to come over here as often as possible. I still practiced here in the spring a little bit, so it wasn't completely new in the summer,” Shenker said.

“[It was about] just growing in that relationship each and every day, calling [the coaches] whenever that may be, just getting in the playbook a little bit more to understand the offense so I wasn't super far behind when I got to the summer.”

The move from Gus Malzahn’s offense to the one run by offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and head coach Bryan Harsin wasn’t a seamless one for Shenker, but it could very well pay major dividends.