Auburn to dedicate statue of baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas

Frank Thomas is officially getting his own statue at Plainsman Park, as the Auburn University Board of Trustees approved its commissioning during a meeting Friday morning at The Hotel at Auburn University.

"At Auburn I became a man," Thomas said in a release. "I was blessed to have Coach Pat Dye and his staff who pushed me to new heights and instilled football toughness and a will to win that I never knew existed. I was also lucky enough to have Coach Hal Baird and his baseball staff to help mold and prepare me for the next level.

"My Hall of Fame career that followed resulted from hard work, dedication and commitment. I was also taught at Auburn that there are no shortcuts to success, all of which I carry with me to this day."

A Columbus, Ga., native, Thomas played baseball at Auburn from 1987-89. He’s the program’s career leader in slugging percentage (.722), second all-time in walks (153), third all-time in home runs (49) and fifth all-time in RBI (205). During Thomas’ Auburn career, The Tigers made two NCAA Tournament appearances and won a Southeastern Conference title in 1989. He also played tight end for the Auburn football team, lettering in 1986.

Thomas was selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago White Sox organization in 1989 MLB Draft and went onto a 19-year career, playing for the White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics. He was twice named the league’s Most Valuable Player and won four Silver Sluggers. In 2014, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

Thomas is the only SEC player ever selected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, though he's not the only player from an SEC institution in Cooperstown. Alabama’s Joe Sewell was inducted in 1977, but played for the Crimson Tide from 1917-19, 13 years before the SEC was established.

Thomas will become the eighth Auburn sports figure with a statue on campus. He’ll join Ralph ‘Shug’ Jordan, Cliff Hare, Pat Dye, Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson and Cam Newton, all of whom have statues outside Jordan-Hare Stadium, and Charles Barkley. Thomas' statue will be the first associated with Auburn's baseball program.

Jordan, Hare and Dye’s statues were approved in February 2020, and erected in October. Jordan and Dye are two of the winningest head coaches in Auburn football history, and Hare was a member of Auburn’s first football team ahead of a half century of involvement with the university. Sullivan, Jackson and Newton, who each won a Heisman Trophy in their Auburn careers, had their statues unveiled in 2012.

Barkley’s statue is outside the entrance to Neville Arena and was erected in 2017. A Leeds native, Barkley was the 1984 SEC Player of the Year and an 11-time NBA All-Star in his 16-year professional career.

The newly commissioned Thomas statue will be dedicated at some point during 2023, according to a release, and details regarding its location and exact dedication date will be announced in the future.

"Frank is not only one of the best to ever put on an Auburn uniform, but he is one of the greatest in the history of our amazing league and still stands as the only member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame from the Southeastern Conference," Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson said in a release. "This dedication is more than deserved, and we can't wait to see if come to fruition at Plainsman Park."