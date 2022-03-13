Auburn to face Jacksonville State in Greenville, S.C.

Auburn’s dancing down South.
The Auburn men’s basketball team has been positioned as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the Tigers will play 15-seeded Jacksonville State on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
The round of 32 game will be played on Sunday.
The games will be played in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
People are also reading…
Auburn could have a strong presence in Greenville. Auburn stays relatively close to the Plains, as Greenville is shorter than a four-hour drive from Auburn. It’ll be an even shorter drive for the Auburn expatriates in the Atlanta area.