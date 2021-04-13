Auburn to have 40 percent capacity for A-Day

Jordan-Hare Stadium will see increased capacity for Auburn’s annual A-Day game this weekend.

After limiting attendance to 20 percent capacity last fall due to the pandemic, Auburn announced Tuesday that Saturday’s spring game will see attendance capped at 40 percent capacity, though some sections of seats will be off-limits due to ongoing maintenance projects.

Auburn’s spring game will take place Saturday at 1 p.m., and while it will not air live on television, it will be streamed on SEC Network+. It will provide fans with one of their first looks at Bryan Harsin’s team after he took over as head coach in late December. Auburn earlier this spring held a practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium fully open to the public, but Saturday’s scrimmage will provide a more fully formed picture of the team after a full spring of work under Harsin and his staff.