Auburn to play Houston in Birmingham Bowl

AUBURN — Auburn will play No. 21 Houston in the 2021 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl at 11 a.m. CT on December 28 at the new Progressive Stadium in downtown Birmingham.

It will be the Tigers' 46th bowl appearance and the seventh meeting between Auburn (6-6) and Houston (11-2). Auburn holds a 5-1 advantage in the series with the last meeting a 7-0 Tiger win in 1973 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“Auburn football has a long history of playing in Birmingham, and now we have a chance to continue that against a nationally ranked Houston team that has won 11 games this year," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said.

Auburn's all-time bowl record is 24-19-2 and it will be making its ninth consecutive bowl appearance, tying the longest stretch in school history. The Tigers went to nine straight bowl games from 1982-90.

"Our mindset is to end the season with a win as we build momentum for 2022, while allowing our guys to enjoy a great bowl experience,” Harsin said. “This game is an opportunity for a number of our players to play close to home and many of our fans to easily attend after Christmas. We want the Auburn Family to turn the new Protective Stadium in Birmingham orange and blue, creating a home field advantage on game day.”