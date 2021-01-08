Auburn tries to stop skid against rising Alabama basketball team

The Auburn men’s basketball team’s mission Saturday morning is two-pronged: snap its recent losing skid and take down its biggest rival in the process.
To do that, Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl knows his players have to step up.
“I just told them [Friday], ‘Look, what we’re doing right now is not good enough to win in the league, period,’” Pearl said. “We all need to do a little more – myself and every player out there – and if we can start getting a little bit more then we’ll start winning some of these games.”
Pearl’s Tigers will try and make that happen at 11 a.m. when they host Alabama in the college basketball version of the Iron Bowl. The first meeting between the Tigers and the Crimson Tide this season comes as the teams are experiencing two different trajectories, with Auburn riding a three-game losing streak and Alabama having won its last four contests.
Auburn (6-5, 0-3 SEC) faced an all-too-familiar story Wednesday when the Tigers battled with Ole Miss for most of the 40 minutes of action but could not get the upper hand in a 72-61 loss. The team’s third consecutive conference loss was similar to the previous two against Arkansas and Texas A&M in that Auburn had stretches where it seemed a victory was within reach only for miscues and quick bursts of points by the opponent sealed the Tigers’ fate.
“There’s been a point in all three games where we had a chance. We made more plays against Texas A&M on both ends of the floor to have a chance to win the game. Texas A&M got two baskets late, and we couldn’t get stops,” Pearl said.
“The Ole Miss game and the Arkansas game, there became a point in the second half with five to six minutes to go in a close game where we turned it over a couple of times and they got run-outs and scored, and all of a sudden a six-point game became a 12- or 14-point game.
“Turnovers, inability to score and [turning] the ball over created the margin which then we weren’t able to come back and win.”
Pearl praised the play of Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson and Jaylin Williams but added their growth has to continue as the Tigers look to break through. Those three are arguably even more important right now since guard Justin Powell did not practice Friday and remains day-to-day with a head injury and fellow guard Sharife Cooper has still not been cleared by the NCAA.
The Tigers’ trio will get their chance to show how well they stack up against an Alabama team that’s on the brink of being ranked in the top 25.
Pearl spoke glowingly of the Crimson Tide, saying second-year head coach Nate Oats has done an excellent job and that they have elite length and athleticism. He felt Alabama has hit its stride during its recent winning streak – which has included SEC victories over Ole Miss, Tennessee and Florida – adding he felt the Crimson Tide players have looked around and realized they are on par with the best teams in the conference.
One of Alabama’s prominent strengths this season has been rebounding, and at this point the Crimson Tide is third in the SEC with 41.3 rebounds per game. Herb Jones leads the way for Alabama with 70 rebounds in 11 games, but the team has gotten plenty of help from others such as Jordan Bruner (60), John Petty (52) and Jaden Shackelford (50).
In Pearl’s opinion, the difference for Alabama has been its length and the players’ fight to keep opportunities to grab rebounds alive.
“Obviously, a guy like Alex Reese, he’s a real threat because he can do things inside and out. He’s a big boy on the inside,” Pearl said. “Dylan Cardwell reminds me a lot of Alex. I say that as a compliment hopefully to both of them because they can bang in the inside. Dylan can’t stretch you yet, but he’s going to be able to. So size, length, athleticism —they’re pretty relentless.”
The Tigers have shown glimpses of getting over the hump in their last few games, but their propensity for turnovers – they rank 310th of 338 teams with 16.9 turnovers per game – and general inexperience has let wins slip out of reach. The task won’t get any easier against an Alabama team that seems to be surging at the right time, but that won’t cause Auburn’s players to relent during the rivalry showdown.
Pearl recognizes strides have been taken among his young Auburn squad. He just knows the Tigers have to do even more if they truly want to compete with the likes of the Crimson Tide.