Auburn unable to pull off late comeback in road loss to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Auburn quarterback TJ Finley’s hopes of leading the Tigers to another come-from-behind victory came up short Saturday.

The Tigers found their trip to South Carolina a rather unpleasant one for the second straight year, as Auburn managed only three points after the first quarter and struggled to slow down the South Carolina passing game in a 21-17 loss.

The defeat leaves Auburn with three straight losses this season, their longest losing streak since dropping five in a row in 2012. South Carolina, meanwhile, achieves bowl eligibility with the win.

Auburn (6-5, 3-4 SEC) found itself down four deep in its own territory with 5:29 to go in the game. While the drive had a promising beginning, the Tigers failed to see it through.

Finley began the drive in a big way by hitting Shedrick Jackson for a 28-yard gain on the possession’s first play, but from there it all sputtered out. Auburn punted the ball back to South Carolina three plays later, and the Gamecocks promptly ran off one minute and 20 seconds and forced the Tigers to burn all three timeouts before one last chance to get the ball back presented itself.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, that last chance didn’t come to fruition.