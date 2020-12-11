Auburn understands danger rejuvenated Mississippi State presents

Malzahn pointed to turnovers — or the lack thereof — as one of the reasons the Bulldogs have been more competitive down this stretch. Mississippi State turned the ball over 14 times in its first five games but has settled down offensively since and only committed one turnover in the past three games.

Malzahn was wary of playing the Bulldogs after their bye week, but he was hopeful the Tigers would be extra prepared. Auburn had already begun preparing for Mississippi State for their previously-scheduled Nov. 14 meeting when the game was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

“Of course, we had a few practices to at least get a foundation of what they do and kind of how to play them with that. Hopefully that will help us,” Malzahn said. “Hopefully there will be good recall from that week and we can hit the ground running with that.”

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix spoke highly of Mississippi State as well. He explained that the Bulldogs do a lot of different things defensively, especially compared to last year’s looks under the previous coaching staff. He noted their schemes are simpler now compared to 2019, but the team’s different looks could still be a real challenge.