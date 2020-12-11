Auburn understands danger rejuvenated Mississippi State presents

AUBURN --- With one game left in the 2020 regular season, the Auburn Tigers understand they won’t be set up for anything easy in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday.
The Tigers are looking to end a two-game losing streak but understand it won’t be a simple snap against a Mississippi State team that seems to have turned the corner under first-year head coach Mike Leach. After following their Week 1 upset of defending national champion LSU with four consecutive losses — three of which were by at least two touchdowns — the Bulldogs took care of Vanderbilt 24-17 before pushing Georgia and Ole Miss to the limit in consecutive 31-24 losses.
The Bulldogs enter Saturday’s game off a bye week, which only adds to what Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn believes will be a true challenge for the Tigers.
“We're playing a Mississippi State team that you see that is probably playing their best ball of the season. They played Georgia and Ole Miss on the road very close (and) had chances to win,” Malzahn said. “They're very good against the run. They're very disruptive with the different things they do offensively. Real impressed with the quarterback (Will Rogers) since he's taken over the starting job. He's protected the ball very well considering how many times he's thrown the ball.
“Looking forward to playing our last SEC game on the road against a very solid Mississippi State team.”
Malzahn pointed to turnovers — or the lack thereof — as one of the reasons the Bulldogs have been more competitive down this stretch. Mississippi State turned the ball over 14 times in its first five games but has settled down offensively since and only committed one turnover in the past three games.
Malzahn was wary of playing the Bulldogs after their bye week, but he was hopeful the Tigers would be extra prepared. Auburn had already begun preparing for Mississippi State for their previously-scheduled Nov. 14 meeting when the game was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
“Of course, we had a few practices to at least get a foundation of what they do and kind of how to play them with that. Hopefully that will help us,” Malzahn said. “Hopefully there will be good recall from that week and we can hit the ground running with that.”
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix spoke highly of Mississippi State as well. He explained that the Bulldogs do a lot of different things defensively, especially compared to last year’s looks under the previous coaching staff. He noted their schemes are simpler now compared to 2019, but the team’s different looks could still be a real challenge.
Nix and the Tigers’ offense will be matched up with a Mississippi State offense that has the potential to put up points. While Nix expects Auburn’s defense to stand up to the challenge, he’s also prepared for a shootout if it comes to it.
“We’re confident in our defense and their plan to keep them low-scoring and hold up their end, but at the same time if you get in a game where you need to score some points we’ll be prepared for that, too,” Nix said. “We really believe that our defense is going to play well and they’re going to stop them. We’ve got to execute offensively and put some points on the board so that by the end of the game we’re up.”
Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe will help lead the defense against the Bulldogs. Pappoe said Saturday’s game will be more like a 7-on-7 showdown given how little Mississippi State runs the ball, but that setup is the type of game linebackers like him thrive in.
Pappoe’s defense had a rough go of it against Texas A&M last week, but they know what they have to do Saturday in order to bounce back.
“They've definitely shown improvement the last couple of weeks they've been playing,” Pappoe said. “(We have to) rattle the quarterback. I know they've got a freshman playing, so just be effective on our pass rush. They throw the ball a lot. The first three downs, it's kind of like third down. We can bring pressure whenever and also just be disciplined, stay in our passing lanes, have clean eyes and try not to have any busted coverages.”
