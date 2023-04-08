It may have been hard to see in the pouring rain, but as the cover was pulled away, Frank Thomas said his first glimpse at the statue of him outside of Plainsman Park brought a tear to his eye.

“It is perfect,” Thomas said. “Absolutely perfect. They nailed it. And it looks like me in college, not in pros.”

In spite of the rain, Thomas and the Auburn faithful celebrated the former Tiger with the unveiling of his statue Saturday. That was prefaced by a ceremony in Jordan-Hare Stadium’s club level that saw approximately a few hundred spectators show up to listen to remarks from Thomas, as well as former Auburn baseball coach Hal Baird, current coach Butch Thompson and athletics director John Cohen, among others.

“This day means everything to me,” Thomas said. “This is where it all started for me. Walking through that tunnel, it was surreal. This journey started as a football player and ended up being a Hall of Fame baseball player.”

Thomas played at Auburn from 1987-89. He’s the program’s career leader in slugging percentage (.722), second all-time in walks (153), third all-time in home runs (49) and fifth all-time in RBI (205). During Thomas’ Auburn career, The Tigers made two NCAA Tournament appearances and won a Southeastern Conference title in 1989. He also played tight end for the Auburn football team, lettering in 1986.

“At Auburn, I became a man,” Thomas said. “I was so blessed to have coaches who pushed me to new heights, instilled toughness, and a will to win that I never knew existed until then. I believe in the Auburn Creed, and the commitment to work and hard work. Auburn set me on a path to my Hall of Fame career that resulted from hard work, dedication and commitment.”

After Auburn, Thomas spent 18 years in the MLB. He became one of 28 major leaguers to ever hit 500 home runs in, and he’s still the only player in the history of the sport to string together seven straight seasons of 20-plus homers, 100 RBIs, 100 walks and a .300 batting average. He’s also the only Southeastern Conference player with a plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

“As I prepared to speak today, it dawned on me that perhaps the best way to describe Frank's greatness is this,” Cohen said. “Only four players in Major League Baseball history — four players — have hit 500 home runs, coupled with 1,600 walks and a career batting average of .300 or higher. Four people have reached this lofty position in baseball history.

“To put this in further perspective, only 12 people have ever walked on the moon. So, in my opinion, in so many ways, Frank, you're our Neil Armstrong.”

According to Thomas, plans for the first-ever statue outside of Plainsman Park were set in motion by Thompson and former Auburn AD Allen Greene, who visited Thomas in Chicago last year and told him they were moving forward with the project.

“I'm especially honored to join the elite company of all those Auburn greats who have statues on this campus,” Thomas said in his speech. “Bo Jackson. Pat Sullivan, Charles Barkley, and Cam Newton. I may be the first and only baseball player from the SEC in the Hall of Fame, but I won't be the last. And I mean that.”

Thomas then turned his head to those in attendance from the Auburn baseball team. He added: “So guys, set your goals high. I look forward to cheering you on and welcoming others who can carry out this legacy.”