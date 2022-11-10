Auburn walk-on long snapper Jacob Quattlebaum honored by Burlsworth nomination

If not for the prompting of his seventh-grade coach, Jacob Quattlebaum might not be where he is today.

Quattlebaum was playing center for Dauphin Junior High in Enterprise when coach Marc Sieving wanted to see if he could also play long snapper. It’s not the most glamorous position, to be sure, but one that is crucial to special teams operation — punting, field goals, extra points; long snappers are the triggermen in those facets of the game.

“Hey, you snap with one hand already, let’s just throw second hand out there and throw it 10 yards further,” Quattlebaum recalled Sieving telling him that day in practice.

Thus began Quattlebaum’s journey as a specialist, one that ultimately led him to walk on at Auburn, where he has appeared in 28 games as the Tigers’ long snapper over the last four seasons and where was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s top walk-on football player.

Quattlebaum was one of 81 players from across the country to be nominated for the honor, which is in its 13th year of existence. The list was narrowed to 10 semifinalists this week and the former Enterprise standout was not among those 10, which included Troy linebacker Charlton Martial and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Quattlebaum was one of three long snappers nominated this season, along with Tennessee’s Matthew Salansky and Ohio State’s Bradley Robinson. He was the sixth Auburn player ever nominated for the award, joining linebacker Barton Lester (2021), wide receiver Will Hastings (2017 and 2019), tight end Tucker Brown (2018), punter Kevin Phillips (2015) and safety Trent Fisher (2013).

“It’s a real honor,” Quattlebaum said. “I’m lucky to be in the position I am today, walking on back in 2018 here at Auburn. There’s a group of older guys that really led this team strong … They really taught me how to come in and work the way Auburn’s supposed to work, how to perform, how to put in the hard work each and every day and how to get yourself prepared each week for the game. And, you know, it’s an honor to be nominated for this award and kind of seeing where all that hard work is starting to pay off.”

Past winners of the Burlsworth include Heisman winner Baker Mayfield (a two-time honoree in 2015 and 2016), former Southern Miss quarterback Austin Davis in 2011 (he was also briefly Auburn’s offensive coordinator back in January), former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin (2012), former Clemson/current Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow (2018) and most recently Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan last season.

For Quattlebaum, the nomination provided a moment in the spotlight this week. He spoke with the local media for the first time in his Auburn career, providing a rare occasion for the team’s long snapper to make a press conference appearance during the season.

Quattlebaum was all smiles during his time at the podium inside the auditorium of Auburn’s Athletics Complex, thanking a handful of specialists who helped him pave his way on the Plains — former long snappers Bill Taylor and Clark Smith, former walk-on kicker Sage Ledbetter, and of course the man he has spent his career snapping for, Anders Carlson.

There were others who helped him along the way, of course. He spent countless hours in his backyard in Enterprise over the years perfecting his craft — and occasionally arguing— with his dad, Russell. Those squabbles, usually over proper technique, and long hours were all worth it, Quattlebaum said. So, too, were all the camps — from the Kohl’s specialty camps, to Rubio Long Snapping and mini-camps throughout high school.

It all led him to Auburn, where he became the team’s regular long snapper midway through the 2019 season following an injury to Taylor. He took a backseat in 2020, appearing in just one game, but he has reassumed the top spot at long snapper the last two seasons for the Tigers.

“It started at a young age,” Quattlebaum said. “I kind of built upon it and realized, you know, I might not be the most athletic guy on my team, but I am the best at throwing the ball between legs 15 yards.”