Auburn welcomes test against Memphis

‘Getting exposed’ is a good thing for Pearl’s young team at this stage of the season, as the coach looks for weaknesses in his team’s play and ways to shore them up by the conference season.

So is another tough battle.

Pearl said he has run his team through full-speed, full-contact practices this week at a time where in other seasons he may not have, because he has such a young team that needs the live action. Auburn started two freshmen and three sophomores in its starting five last game.

“You kind of tape them up and you hold your breath,” Pearl said, on the possibility of somebody rolling an ankle. “But if we don’t have these contact practices and we don’t learn from our success and mistakes by scrimmaging and playing, then we’re not going to get better fast enough to win games.

“There’s so little experience as far as guys having played a lot last year.”

Pearl pointed out that freshman guard Justin Powell missed most of his senior season in high school last year due to injury. Powell has been running the point with Sharife Cooper’s eligibility under review.

Dylan Cardwell, a freshman forward coming off the bench, also didn’t play in high school last season after transferring.