Auburn welcomes test against Memphis

AUBURN --- Auburn men’s basketball is charging into another fight.
But that’s right where the Tigers want to be.
They need to be battle-tested.
Top-ranked Gonzaga is the best team Auburn has played this season, but Saturday’s opponent Memphis has the best defense Auburn will have seen this year, Tiger head coach Bruce Pearl figured Friday as he looked ahead to the game.
They’re long and athletic over at Memphis, with superstar fuel powering the program. NBA legend Penny Hardaway is in his third season as head coach. Auburn meets Memphis at 4 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta, with the game being broadcast on the SEC Network’s alternate channel.
The broadcast was moved to ESPNU on Friday, after tipoff moved from 8 to 4 to 4:30 during the week. Pearl said earlier this week he made some calls to get the tipoff time moved from the evening to the afternoon so fans could watch without missing Auburn football’s 6:30 p.m. game at Mississippi State.
As for Pearl and his team, though, their full focus all day will surely be on Memphis, and their chance to show they’ve grown since their 1-2 start to the season in Florida.
“You want to talk about getting exposed: This will be the ultimate in that exposure because it will probably, to date, be the best defensive team that we play so far this year,” Pearl said.
‘Getting exposed’ is a good thing for Pearl’s young team at this stage of the season, as the coach looks for weaknesses in his team’s play and ways to shore them up by the conference season.
So is another tough battle.
Pearl said he has run his team through full-speed, full-contact practices this week at a time where in other seasons he may not have, because he has such a young team that needs the live action. Auburn started two freshmen and three sophomores in its starting five last game.
“You kind of tape them up and you hold your breath,” Pearl said, on the possibility of somebody rolling an ankle. “But if we don’t have these contact practices and we don’t learn from our success and mistakes by scrimmaging and playing, then we’re not going to get better fast enough to win games.
“There’s so little experience as far as guys having played a lot last year.”
Pearl pointed out that freshman guard Justin Powell missed most of his senior season in high school last year due to injury. Powell has been running the point with Sharife Cooper’s eligibility under review.
Dylan Cardwell, a freshman forward coming off the bench, also didn’t play in high school last season after transferring.
One of the few freshmen Pearl has with plenty of game experience is Cooper — who’s out right now.
“I’ve got a lot of guys that haven’t played a lot of basketball in the last couple of years,” Pearl said, also mentioning how returning sophomores like Jaylin Williams and Babatunde Akingbola came off the bench last year and only had so many minutes last year, too.
Still: “That’s been sort of the fun part of going to practice every day and trying to put it together,” he said.
Auburn bounced back from that 1-2 start with a 90-81 win over South Alabama its last time out on Dec. 4 in Auburn Arena. Auburn opened the season with a 96-91 overtime win over Saint Joseph’s in Florida, before a 90-67 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga also in Fort Myers and a 63-55 loss to UCF in Orlando on the way back on Nov. 30.
Auburn can prove it’s taken strides forward since then with its performance in another neutral-site showdown with Memphis — and more importantly, it can take more of those strides before SEC play rolls around.
After Memphis, Auburn is scheduled to hit a three-game home stretch hosting Texas Southern, Troy and Appalachian State before SEC play tips off Dec. 30 with Auburn hosting Arkansas.
