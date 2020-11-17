Auburn wide receiver Eli Stove providing consistency to offense

Stove stood out in his return against South Carolina by reeling in seven receptions, his highest catch total since the Tulane game last September. He pulled down five catches in the thriller against Ole Miss before the LSU game, which saw Stove make the most of his unique ability to break big runs or produce as a traditional receiver.

Stove had a pair of nice runs early in the home game against LSU before breaking his biggest play of the contest, a 38-yard screen that got Auburn on the cusp of scoring its first points of the game. While that drive ultimately ended in a turnover, Stove came back with a vengeance about two minutes later, slipping out of the backfield on a run-pass option, catching a soft pass from Bo Nix then juking past two would-be tacklers for the touchdown.

Stove certainly relished playing a role in Auburn beating LSU for the first time since 2016, but for him the victory was more important than any big plays he produced.

“It felt good. I'm just happy we got the win, honestly,” Stove said. “I might be one of the only people on the team to have beat them in 2016, and that was a long time ago. It felt really good.”

Stove’s ability to make plays obviously makes him a welcomed contributor, but it’s his skill set that really makes him so valuable for the Tigers.