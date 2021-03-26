Auburn wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson making case for big role this fall

Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo talked up Johnson’s early efforts during a media session on Monday.

“Day 2 and 3 [of practice], he showed up. The bottom line is that you get out there, you notice guys on tape – are they coming off the ball, creating space making plays?” Bobo said. “He has made plays for two days. His ability to get off the ball with speed and urgency has put pressure on the defense.”

Harsin explained one of the big draws of playing Johnson is how he doesn’t seem to let up no matter how long he’s out on the field.

“We get into a team drill of 7-on-7 or whatever it is, and you see a guy that can still come off the ball. After that time in practice, that last team period comes in there and the guy is still getting off the ball,” Harsin said. “He’s still exploding off the ball. He’s still getting vertical or doing what he has to do at the right tempo and with the right urgency. And I’ve seen that from him. He seems to be one of the more consistent guys that does that.”