 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams to speak at Wiregrass Auburn Club
0 Comments

Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams to speak at Wiregrass Auburn Club

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
auburn logo FOR WEBSITE POSTING ONLY

New Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams will be the featured speaker at the Wiregrass Auburn Club meeting Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall of Covenant United Methodist Church in Dothan.

All alumni and friends of Auburn University are invited to attend. There will be no charge for the event and pizza, drinks and ice cream will be provided.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

The club will also celebrate upcoming 2021 Auburn freshmen and 2021-22 scholarship recipients.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert