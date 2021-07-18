Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams to speak at Wiregrass Auburn Club

New Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams will be the featured speaker at the Wiregrass Auburn Club meeting Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall of Covenant United Methodist Church in Dothan.

All alumni and friends of Auburn University are invited to attend. There will be no charge for the event and pizza, drinks and ice cream will be provided.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

The club will also celebrate upcoming 2021 Auburn freshmen and 2021-22 scholarship recipients.