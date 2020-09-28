Auburn working to build depth in unpredictable season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN - During a season in which players having to miss games is a constant fear, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn had stressed the necessity of building depth across the roster. In Saturday’s game against Kentucky, it was apparent the Tigers were aiming to do just that.

Auburn had 53 different players take the field during the Tigers’ 29-13 victory, according to the school’s game participation chart. In that group were nine true freshmen who took the field in their first-ever college game along with six redshirt freshmen, nine sophomores, 20 juniors and nine seniors.

As far as starters go, there were 12 juniors, three seniors, three sophomores and three redshirt freshmen who played among the first-string offense or defense.

Wide receiver Za’Vian Capers was the lone true freshman to start on either side for the Tigers. Malzahn was asked on Sunday about how the freshmen handled their first game with the team. Based on what he saw, he was pleased with the results.

“The first college game is always a unique experience for freshmen. There’s nothing like getting in there and getting your feet wet, and now they’ve got a perspective and understanding like, ‘Oh, this is what it’s like,’” Malzahn said.