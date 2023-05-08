Another player is departing Auburn basketball, according to multiple reports, as small forward Allen Flanigan is entering the transfer portal.

Flanigan, who is a graduate transfer, will have one year of eligibility remaining. Auburn Undercover reported Monday that Flanigan had entered the portal.

In four seasons on the Plains, Flanigan played in 114 contests and made 69 starts while averaging 8.5 points per game. His final season at Auburn saw him average 10.1 points while playing in 34 games.

As a freshman, Flanigan carved out a reserve role, playing in 31 games but only making three starts. His sophomore season was perhaps his most prolific, as he started in all 27 games in which he played and averaged a career-high 14.3 points per game. He suffered an Achilles injury prior to his junior season that kept him off the court until December, but played in 22 contests after returning.

Flanigan's departure is not unexpected. His father, Wes Flanigan, is no longer listed on Bruce Pearl's staff and reportedly left the program last month for a role on Chris Beard's staff at Ole Miss.

Flanigan is the seventh scholarship player to leave the program, in some form or fashion, this offseason. He and freshmen Chance Westry and Yohan Traore are the only three who have entered the transfer portal, though.

Johni Broome, Jaylin Williams, Dylan Cardwell and Wendell Green Jr. have all declared as early entrants for the NBA Draft. Both Broome and Williams explicitly announced that they would be retaining their college eligibility. Green did not state the same, nor did Cardwell, who didn't make an official announcement but was listed by the draft as an official early entrant.

All four were given the opportunity to receive feedback in the draft process, and potentially land an opportunity to participate in the NBA Draft Combine, which begins May 16. It appears Broome is the only one of the four who will have that chance, though.

On May 4, Broome was announced as one of a handful who received an invitation to the NBA's G League Combine, which will take place May 13 and 14. Should he play well enough, he could receive an invite to the draft's official combine.

Should Broome, Cardwell, Williams or Green decide to return to Auburn, they will have until 11:59 p.m. EST on May 31, which is the deadline for the NCAA’s early withdrawal.