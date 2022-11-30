Auburn's Bigsby has decision to make on NFL career

Cadillac Williams has been in Tank Bigsby’s shoes.

Nineteen years ago, coming off his best individual season at Auburn, Williams had to weigh whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return for his senior season. Now Bigsby, Auburn’s star running back, faces the same question after wrapping up his junior season just 30 yards shy of back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns.

Bigsby has until Jan. 16, the NFL’s deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft, to make his decision. Williams, as of Tuesday, had yet to hear from Bigsby about which way the 6-foot, 213-pounder may be leaning.

“I have not talked to Tank; I don’t know what he’s thinking,” Williams said Tuesday after new head coach Hugh Freeze was introduced at Auburn. “From Day 1, since I recruited Tank, I told him he’s going to have a decision (to make) in Year 3, and he will have that decision.”

It’s unclear where Bigsby’s NFL stock currently stands, but at the beginning of November, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., did not have him among his top to running backs on his big board despite having him there this summer. Earlier this season, The Athletic’s NFL Draft expert Dane Brugler had Bigsby in the discussion as the No. 5 running back in the 2023 draft class, that after he had Bigsby as the No. 6 draft-eligible running back in the class during the preseason.

Bigsby’s junior campaign had its ups and downs. He opened the year with 147 yards against Mercer but then experienced a difficult five-game stretch in which he averaged just 3.14 yards per carry and had 198 total rushing yards. During that period, Bigsby averaged just 2.94 yards per carry against Power 5 defenses, in large part due to Auburn’s struggles in run blocking, as he did most of his damage after contact.

Bigsby got back on track in Auburn’s loss to Ole Miss, rushing for a season-high 174 yards – the most since the final game of his freshman season – and two touchdowns while averaging 8.95 yards per carry.

He finished the season on a relatively strong note, as Auburn leaned into its run game during Williams’ stint as interim head coach. Bigsby posted back-to-back 100-yard performances in Auburn’s final two home games, which were the Tigers’ final two wins of the season, and over the back half of the season he averaged 6.25 yards per carry.

Bigsby finished the year with 970 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.42 yards per carry. He’s now at 2,821 career rushing yards, which puts him seventh on Auburn’s all-time list — just ahead of Brent Fullwood (2,789) and Stephen Davis (2,811) but behind Tre Mason (2,979) for the No. 6 spot.

Bigsby will certainly get feedback from the NFL before making a decision, just as Williams did nearly two decades ago. Williams, despite receiving a late first-round grade, opted to return to Auburn for his senior season for one more go with backfield partner Ronnie Brown. That decision paid off, as Auburn went undefeated in 2004, and both Williams and Brown became top-five picks in the 2005 NFL Draft.

The question is whether Bigsby will follow in his position coach’s footsteps and return for his senior season alongside tag-team partner Jarquez Hunter, who ran for 675 yards and seven scores on 6.49 yards per carry as a sophomore this fall, with Freeze running the show.

“Look, I wish the best for him and his family in whatever decision (he makes),” Williams said. “I mean, I would love to have Tank Bigsby back. Are you kidding me? But I also do know that his dreams, his goals are to change the trajectory of his family. Look, like I tell him, ‘You do what’s best for Tank Bigsby.’ I’m going to support him either way.”

Brumbaugh, Bellantoni not being retained

Jimmy Brumbaugh is out as defensive line coach at Auburn after one season, while Hugh Freeze is assessing the Tigers’ coaching staff and assembling his at the university.

A source confirmed to al.com that Brumbaugh and the school parted ways on Wednesday, less than 24 hours from Freeze’s introductory press conference. Brumbaugh is the second Auburn assistant not to be retained with the program. Roc Bellantoni, former edge and special teams coordinator, was let go

Freeze retained Cadillac Williams as running backs coach and gave him an elevated title as associate head coach. There are still several moves for Freeze to make in the coming days.

Former head coach Bryan Harsin hired Brumbaugh in January 2022 as defensive line coach. Brumbaugh had nearly 20 years of coaching experience and returned to the Plains after serving as a defensive line analyst at Oregon in 2021, helping the Ducks to a 10-4 record and Top 25 finish.

During Brumbaugh’s time as a player at Auburn from 1995-99, he started 44 of his 48 career games, recording 291 tackles and 15 sacks. Brumbaugh was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 1995 and garnered second-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 1996, and in 1997 he made the All-SEC first team as a defensive lineman.

Bellantoni spent two seasons on Auburn’s staff, serving as an analyst during the 2021 season before being promoted to an on-field role this season, working with Auburn’s edge defenders — notably Derick Hall and Eku Leota — and overseeing the Tigers’ special teams units. After being promoted from analyst to edge coach and special teams coordinator, Bellantoni signed a two-year deal worth $425,000 for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

During his lone season as an on-field assistant, Bellantoni saw Hall finish fifth in the SEC in both sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (12). He also oversaw a special teams unit that finished eighth nationally in net punting, though the Tigers had some other issues on kickoff coverage at times during the season.

He also proved to be a strong recruiter for Auburn, which has three edge defenders committed to its 2023 recruiting class as of Wednesday: four-star prospects Wilky Denauld and Ashley Williams, and most recently three-star Opelika prospect Brenton Williams, who committed to Auburn on Monday.

Bellantoni has nearly three decades of experience at the college level. Prior to being hired at Auburn before the 2021 season, Bellantoni spent the 2020 season as a defensive assistant and special teams coordinator at Utah State, and before that was Washington State’s interim defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2019. He has also made stops at Buffalo, FAU and Villanova, with most of his coaching experience coming at FCS Eastern Illinois, where he worked from 2001-11, the last five seasons of which were spent as defensive coordinator.