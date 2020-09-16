Auburn's D.J. Williams puts freshman butterflies behind him, ready to charge into Year 2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn’t the size of the players or the speed of the game that first came to mind for D.J. Williams, when he thought back to his adjustment to college football last fall.

It wasn’t even the fact that he was playing a different position, after the former quarterback in high school stepped into the backfield as a running back at Auburn.

There are physical strains and mental tests that hit any freshman jumping into SEC football in their rookie year, but Williams seemed fine with all those.

Instead, it was something different.

Instead, it was the butterflies.

“Really, I’m just looking forward to calming down,” Williams said with a shrug during a virtual press conference Wednesday. “My freshman year it was a lot of jitters and stuff like that — but just calming down and just running the ball.”

Williams was asked about how he is better prepared for his second season on campus as opposed to his first. He said he feels like he has improved “tremendously.”