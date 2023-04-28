The first Auburn Tiger to see his name taken off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft is edge rusher Derick Hall, who was selected No. 37 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the draft Friday.

Hall spent four seasons on the Plains, and left as a team captain and one of many decorated pass rushers the program has produced in recent years. He’s the 10th Auburn defensive lineman or pass-rushing specialist to be drafted since 2013.

In 40 career contests, Hall recorded 146 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. His career sack total is seventh all-time in program history.

A native of Gulfport, Miss., Hall came to Auburn as a four-star linebacker prospect in the class of 2019, ranked as the No. 11 linebacker in the country by 247Sports. He chose the Tigers over offers from Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State and Arkansas, among others.

“Auburn has meant everything to me,” Hall said at Auburn’s Pro Day on March 21. “I really can't put my experience here into words. Every time I get that question, it's hard for me, because I'll forever be indebted to this place. It's a very, very special place to me and my family. My mom dropped me off here as a 17-year-old boy, and I just turned 22, leaving here on Pro Day.”

Hall was projected as a mid-second round selection by various outlets in this year’s draft, going as high as No. 50 overall to Tampa Bay. He joins a Seahawks team that’s coming off a 9-8 season, making the playoffs in its first year without longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

Seattle had already put a premium on defense early in this year’s draft, taking Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon No. 5 overall Thursday.