Auburn's falls to Texas A&M on last-second shot

Flanigan scored 16 points while Thor finished with 10. Cambridge scored nine.

Guard Justin Powell missed most of the second half after suffering a head injury, Pearl said.

"He banged his head there late in the first half," Pearl said. "We didn't start him in the second half because we were kind of still evaluating him, a little bit. He went in there, and it just didn't look right, didn't look good, didn't feel good. So, he's got a head injury, and he will be evaluated when we get back to Auburn."

Auburn's next game is Jan. 6 at Ole Miss.

The Tigers played poorly in the first half, with only two assists and 13 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, before flipping that script with 14 assists and just five turnovers in the second half.

Johnson's sharp shooting helped give Auburn a puncher's chance, along with some timely defensive stops, but Gordon hit a game-winning shot he surely won't forget. Texas A&M has been a heartbreaker for Auburn lately. Auburn's now lost five of six to the Aggies and last year the team's seniors suffered their only home loss of the season to Texas A&M.

After playing at Ole Miss on Jan. 6, Auburn will host rival Alabama on Jan. 9 for its next home game.