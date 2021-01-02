Auburn's falls to Texas A&M on last-second shot

Allen Flanigan left his feet just a blink too early, Devan Cambridge's help defense came a heartbeat too late, and Texas A&M hit a spinning game-winner with two seconds left to beat Auburn 68-66 on Saturday in College Station.
Both Flanigan and Cambridge were part of a furious comeback bid by Auburn, down by as many as 14 in the second half and down nine with less than six minutes left before the Tigers charged. Cambridge capped a 10-2 Auburn run in the pivotal moments to make it 64-64 with 1:14 left, then JT Thor tied it 66-66 with 14 seconds left after another Texas A&M counterpunch — but the Aggies proved to have the last knockout blow.
Sophomore Andre Gordon drove against Flanigan, got him to jump with a fake in the key, then lifted his shot high over Cambridge's outstretched arm to sink the winner and sink Auburn to 0-2 in SEC play.
Auburn falls to 6-4 on the season — Saturday's comeback bid coming up just that short.
"Look," Bruce Pearl shook his head as he closed his postgame press conference, "we're learning and we're growing."
Pearl spoke over Zoom. The game was broadcast on SEC Network.
Junior Jamal Johnson led Auburn with 20 points, with 17 coming in the second half on the wings of five second-half 3-pointers. Auburn trailed 33-22 at halftime before the offense came alive in the second half.
Flanigan scored 16 points while Thor finished with 10. Cambridge scored nine.
Guard Justin Powell missed most of the second half after suffering a head injury, Pearl said.
"He banged his head there late in the first half," Pearl said. "We didn't start him in the second half because we were kind of still evaluating him, a little bit. He went in there, and it just didn't look right, didn't look good, didn't feel good. So, he's got a head injury, and he will be evaluated when we get back to Auburn."
Auburn's next game is Jan. 6 at Ole Miss.
The Tigers played poorly in the first half, with only two assists and 13 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, before flipping that script with 14 assists and just five turnovers in the second half.
Johnson's sharp shooting helped give Auburn a puncher's chance, along with some timely defensive stops, but Gordon hit a game-winning shot he surely won't forget. Texas A&M has been a heartbreaker for Auburn lately. Auburn's now lost five of six to the Aggies and last year the team's seniors suffered their only home loss of the season to Texas A&M.
After playing at Ole Miss on Jan. 6, Auburn will host rival Alabama on Jan. 9 for its next home game.