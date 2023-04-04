With more than a decade of experience as an FBS head coach, Hugh Freeze remained firm on a long-held stance Monday: spring games can, in some ways, be a waste.

“(It’s) Not a wasted day for the fans or for recruiting or any of that, but for the practice itself, you want to make all 15 of our practices count,” Freeze said. “And that's a very difficult setting for us to really do what we want to do.”

With Auburn’s A-Day spring game less than a week out, kicking off at 1 p.m. CST Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Freeze used his media availability Monday to temper fan expectations — “Will it be exactly the same that they see this fall?” Freeze said. “I sure hope not.”

The Auburn coach also spoke of a desire for spring games that he has held since he was the head coach at Ole Miss.

Freeze is a proponent of playing another program for the spring game, he said, charging fans a minimal amount to attend, and giving the money back to charity.

“I think everybody would get out of it exactly what they want,” Freeze said. “ … Let’s adopt a charity to give all the proceeds to. Let’s take foster care in the state of Alabama or orphan care in the state of Alabama and let’s all – Alabama can play Troy and we play UAB, or vice versa, or whoever, I don’t care. Alabama State or whoever. People will come see that.

“And you’re decreasing your injury possibilities by 50 percent. And coaches are smart enough to control – we’re not going to hit each other's quarterbacks, we practice that way. If you want to put a blue jersey or a different jersey that (means) don’t take to the ground, we can do that. I just think it would be great for the sport.”

It’s not the first time Freeze has made that stance public. When Ole Miss didn’t host a spring game in 2016, Freeze also said he wished his program would take on the format.

“I think that we would all get a lot out of that and you can play one on ones, twos on twos, threes on threes and just get a lot done,” Freeze said in a 2016 story from the Clarion-Ledger (Miss.). “You can find out more about yourself and I think it would be good for football to give back.

“People would pay $5 to see us play somebody. I don’t want it to be expensive. I’ll tell you what, just make it to whatever you can give — a dollar, 25 cents, 50 dollars — but here’s the charity of choice and come see us play another school.”

On Monday, Freeze said the concept is one he has tried to get traction on multiple times before, but to no avail.

“The NFL gets to scrimmage against others," Freeze said. "High schools get to scrimmage against each other. For the life of me, I just don’t understand why we haven’t got to the point where we can pull that off and do something that’ll be helpful to some organization in each state. If every state did this, man, we could make an impact on some people that need it. That would be my idea. Until that happens, I think all of us are going to be very guarded.”

Freeze high on Hunter: Jarquez Hunter is the best running back Hugh Freeze has ever coached, Freeze said Monday.

“I think Jarquez is special, I do,” Freeze said. “I think he's probably the best running back I've ever coached, truthfully. I haven't had a lot of great ones, but I think he's a really, really good running back.”

Freeze proceeded to go down the list of notable backs he’s had at different stops. He noted Dae Dae Hunter at Liberty, Jordan Wilkins at Ole Miss, and Frankie Jackson at Arkansas State. But in spite of having some explosive offenses in the past, Freeze has never had a running back carry a load in the way some of Auburn’s previous backs have.

Of the 10 FBS seasons that Freeze has been a head coach, he’s had a running back lead the team in rushing yards eight times, and only one of them has been a 1,000-yard rusher. The last time a non-running back led Auburn in rushing yards dates back to 2010, when Heisman Trophy-winner Cam Newton had a team-high 1,473 rush yards.

Freeze’s leading rushers have averaged 785.7 yards a season, a total that Hunter was within 100 yards of last year behind feature back Tank Bigsby. Then a sophomore, Hunter logged 688 yards while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. His seven rushing touchdowns were tied for second most on the team with quarterback Robby Ashford, and were three shy of Bigsby’s 10.

“I'm excited about his demeanor and the way he goes about his work,” Freeze said. “Keeps his mouth shut and just goes to work. If you want him to play kickoff team or punt team, he's all, 'Let's go, let's do it.' Not that we want him to do that.

“Really excited about Damari (Alston), too. I think Brian (Battie) adds a different dimension to that group. So hopefully, we can stay healthy there.”