Spring practice is in full swing on the Plains.

After returning from spring break a week ago, Auburn got back to it with three practices, including the team’s first scrimmage of the Hugh Freeze era on Friday.

With a little less than three weeks to go until A-Day on April 8, Freeze met with the media at 3:30 p.m. for his weekly press conference. Below is a blow-for-blow recap of everything Freeze had to say about Auburn’s spring practices to date:

-- On the QBs: “They’re very coachable. It’s very new, what we’re asking them to do, and truthfully I wish we were further along after watching Friday’s tape. It’s certainly not from a want-to or a lack of can-do.” Says they need to coach it better so guys get a better understanding of what they’re trying to do. That’s the hope for this week.

-- Says they’re “going to get after it a good bit” this Friday and the following Wednesday in terms of live action for the scrimmages. “This Friday will be a good test for us.” They’ll have SEC officials there for Friday’s scrimmage. Says the first scrimmage last Friday was more of a typical practice than a full-on scrimmage.

-- Camden Brown had a back-shoulder touchdown in the first scrimmage. Freeze says the two positions that “have a long way to go” are the QB room and the wide receiver room. “I’m not saying we’ve arrived at other spots yet, but those are the farthest off.”

-- On evaluating the QBs especially as it pertains to Robby Ashford’s running ability, he recalls when he landed Malik Willis at Liberty, and how Willis didn’t have a lot of significant reps to that point. “Truthfully, going into that fall camp with Malik, I had no clue if he was going to be a complete player, because you just don’t evaluate that portion of the game (going live), because the whistle’s being blown.”

-- More on Ashford: “I think it’s very hard to evaluate just how good he can be practicing the way we do.”

-- On the Jack position: “We need to recruit more. We’re not where we need to be in rushing the passer.... We’ve got to get better at that spot, for sure.... We’re just deficient in true pass-rushers.”

-- On the QBs again, he says he likes the attitude and work ethic, as well as their desires to be coached, but he doesn’t like the inconsistencies.

-- On Keldric Faulk’s progression: “I think he’s going to be a phenomenal player, and I think he’s going to have to play early.”

-- Health-wise, the list of guys dealing with minor injuries -- hamstrings, sprained ankles -- is longer than he’d like. Tate Johnson dislocated his elbow and will be out the rest of spring.

-- Freeze says he has seen enough to know Jarquez Hunter is “really good.” Adds he is really pleased with what he has seen from the junior, calls him “a difference maker.”

-- On Tate Johnson being out: “We’re rotating folks around a lot. The thing we really would like to do is get three groups reps.”

-- Malcolm Johnson Jr. is dealing with a collarbone injury and is expected back in June. So he’s also out for the rest of spring.

-- Kentucky transfer defensive tackle Justin Rogers “is a handful” in the middle of the line that will require double-teams. Freeze hopes he stays healthy and can be a factor.

-- On melding his offense with Philip Montgomery’s: “It’s a process.” Says it’s going well, but he reiterates that he wishes they were further along with the QBs and their inconsistencies with the RPO game.

-- Leaders this spring? Tate Johnson, Jayson Jones, Elijah McAllister, all the tight ends (”as players and culture guys”). Those are the ones who have stood out most to Freeze. They’ll develop the “culture council” after spring ball and take into consideration input from the team when putting that together.