Auburn's Harsin announces positive COVID test; will quarantine until symptoms pass

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin released a statement late Friday afternoon, announcing that he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and that he will isolate until “experiencing no symptoms.”

Below is the complete statement. No other details were provided.

“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms,” Harsin said in the statement. “As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise. We prepared for this. Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties and I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice.

“Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful. I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”