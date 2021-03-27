Auburn's Harsin, Bobo set to refine quarterback Bo Nix’s play this spring

AUBURN --- Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Bryan Harsin are still getting to know each other during their first spring together, but in the last two weeks both gave nearly identical answers on a very important topic.

Nix’s development has been one of the primary concerns for Auburn during spring practice, and Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s backgrounds playing and coaching the quarterback position undoubtedly made the head coach-play caller an attractive pairing.

Nix and Harsin were asked over a series of days about what aspects of the game Nix needs to concentrate on the most, and both the quarterback and his head coach explained there’s no shortage of ways Nix can up his game.

“Obviously, as a quarterback and as a competitor, really everything,” Nix said of March. 17. Every part of my game I want to get better. I want to be consistent, especially from the pocket. Gauging my receivers … getting on the same page as those guys, sticking in the pocket and making throws.

“I feel like this spring is going to be really good because last year we didn’t have one. So this year, there’s extra practice time to sharpen some things like feet – having quick feet – and just the little things that play a part in playing quarterback.”