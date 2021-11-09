Auburn's Harsin explains why Nix shouldn’t be blamed for offense’s woes

As a former quarterback, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin understands the microscope those who play the position are constantly under.
With that in mind, Harsin made it clear his quarterback isn’t solely to blame for the Tigers’ recent issues.
Harsin discussed junior Bo Nix and the rest of the offense Monday, two days after the Tigers failed to find the end zone in a 20-3 road loss to Texas A&M. While Harsin acknowledged Nix didn’t have his best game against the Aggies, the first-year Tigers coach explained the offense’s woes go beyond No. 10.
“I've said that before: I think the quarterback gets way too much credit and way too much blame, and I still believe that,” Harsin said. “It's a matter of going back and making sure that, one, he's playing better, two, the guys around him are playing better and we have a better plan and we execute those things more consistently throughout the week of practice so come game time we're able to execute it.”
Nix entered Saturday’s matchup against two top-15 teams having played arguably the most consistent football of his career over the previous month.
Against Texas A&M, however, the junior truly never got going.
Nix was 20-of-41 passing for 153 yards with no touchdowns and one interception against the Aggies, and the dual-threat quarterback was a non-factor in the run game. Nix was credited with seven carries for a loss of 18 yards, a product of being sacked four times for a loss of 39 yards by the Aggies’ defense.
Nix’s 48.8 completion percentage was his second-lowest of the season, only behind the Georgia State game on Sept. 25 during which he was benched. His 3.7 yards per attempt was the lowest of his collegiate career.
Nix was flushed from the pocket multiple times against Texas A&M, which Harsin emphasized only made Nix’s job of throwing downfield harder. Harsin did note that some of Nix’s rollouts against the Aggies were by design, though he added there were times the Tigers’ offensive line failed to pick up a blitz, which promptly sent the quarterback scrambling.
“All the way around on the offensive side, it’s not any one player in particular,” Harsin said. “It’s everybody, execution, the whole plan of just making sure that we’re going to be better at those things moving forward.”
Auburn’s issues on offense went beyond Nix and the offensive line.
Among the wide receivers, Shedrick Jackson led the way with just two receptions, which went for eight yards. The Tigers found more production in the passing game from running back Shaun Shivers (six receptions, 40 yards), tight end John Samuel Shenker (four receptions, 40 yards) and running back Tank Bigsby (four receptions, 16 yards).
In addition to not being able to score any touchdowns, Harsin pointed out how the Tigers squandered good field position.
Auburn had two drives start just short of midfield on a day in which the Tigers’ average starting field position was their own 27, but only four of the team’s drives ended in Aggies’ territory. Those two near-midfield drives were particularly disappointing, as Auburn combined for eight plays and a loss of nine yards on those possessions.
Harsin also expressed his disappointment in the Tigers’ lack of explosive plays, which was a clear contrast compared to a Texas A&M squad that had 324 offensive yards off what is considered explosive plays – a run of at least 10 yards or a pass of at least 15.
Harsin explained his messages to Nix and the rest of the team is about finding consistency and each player understanding what it takes for them to be consistent. Harsin reiterated everyone learning from the mistakes against the Aggies, especially because he understands similar challenges may soon come Auburn’s way.
“You've got 11 guys. You've got to do your 1/11th,” Harsin said. “Sometimes it doesn't go your way, and as a quarterback, you know, what it comes down to is decision-making. It didn't work, make a great situation, if we have to punt and play defense we'll keep doing that until we can finally get a little bit of a spark and get things going.”