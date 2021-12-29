Auburn's Harsin: Offseason ‘going to be big’ for quarterback TJ Finley

In Finley’s three games as Auburn’s starter, he completed 55.8 percent of his passes for 552 yards with four touchdown passes and one interception. In those three starts, the Tigers went winless while averaging just under 297 yards of offense and finding the end zone during regulation a total of four times.

Former starter Bo Nix’s departure for Oregon leaves the door open for Finley to take the reins in 2021, but the rising junior will have to earn the role in order to do so. In addition to competition from rising sophomore Dematrius Davis and true freshman Holden Geriner, the Tigers could opt to add another quarterback to the fold via the transfer portal.

Finley found himself thrust into a starting role late in the season after Nix injured his ankle, and while the final results weren’t ideal the young quarterback showed some flashes of what he could be.

The focus now for Harsin is helping Finley grow from those moments in order to maximize his potential.

“He’s a young player that didn’t have a chance to play a ton this season, and now he’s into the starting role with a chance to go out there and really learn as he develops himself,” Harsin said. “This offseason’s going to be big. There’s a lot to learn from, and we’re going to move onto this offseason and start preparing him for what we do moving forward.”