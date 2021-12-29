Auburn's Harsin: Offseason ‘going to be big’ for quarterback TJ Finley

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley’s status as the stand-in starting quarterback officially ended with Tuesday’s loss to Houston in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.
Whether or not Finley becomes the Tigers’ full-time starter in 2022 likely depends on how Finley responds in the weeks and months ahead.
Finley had his moments in Auburn’s 17-13 loss to No. 21 Houston and ended the game 19-of-37 passing for 227 yards with one touchdown and no turnovers. His play was part of an Auburn offensive showing that was at times lackluster, as the Tigers only found the end zone once all day and were held scoreless for the game’s final 18 minutes and 52 seconds.
When asked about Finley’s play shortly after the game, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin acknowledged some of the throws the sophomore made were encouraging as was his decision-making. What was less so was Finley’s lack of consistency throughout the 60-minute contest.
“I thought the decision making wasn’t bad. You know, he was going to the right guy,” Harsin said. “We were making the right decisions. We were throwing to the right guys. Now, we’ve got to execute a little bit better on the throws. I say that without watching the film.”
Harsin added Finley prepared well in the lead-up to the bowl game. The first-year Tigers head coach said Finley cares and understands what he’s doing, and he credited Finley for checking Auburn out of some bad plays.
Finley delivered multiple impressive strikes against the Cougars. At the same time, he had some misses that loomed large at the game’s end.
Finley connected on several impressive strikes, including a 41-yard throw to tight end John Samuel Shenker in the third quarter that was Auburn’s longest non-screen pass and a precise 12-yard pass nine plays later to receiver Kobe Hudson, who just managed to get a foot down for Auburn’s only touchdown.
Finley’s missed opportunities – particularly late in the game – proved detrimental when Auburn’s bowl was said and done.
Finley bounced back from an underthrown ball to receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson that should have been a touchdown – a play that ended with Johnson instead coming back to the ball and making a miraculous catch for a 20-yard gain – by hitting Hudson three plays later for a touchdown.
After Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten intercepted a pass that gave the Tigers the opportunity to put the game away midway through the fourth quarter, Finley was unable to make it happen. He opened the drive by missing receiver Tar’Varish Dawson on a deep shot, and after a short Tank Bigsby run he fired deep again only to miss target Malcolm Johnson Jr.
Those incompletions were part of a dismal close to the action for Finley. The passes intended for Dawson and Johnson were the first of five consecutive incompletions Finley threw to end the loss, with the final three leading to a late turnover on downs that sealed Auburn’s fate.
In Finley’s three games as Auburn’s starter, he completed 55.8 percent of his passes for 552 yards with four touchdown passes and one interception. In those three starts, the Tigers went winless while averaging just under 297 yards of offense and finding the end zone during regulation a total of four times.
Former starter Bo Nix’s departure for Oregon leaves the door open for Finley to take the reins in 2021, but the rising junior will have to earn the role in order to do so. In addition to competition from rising sophomore Dematrius Davis and true freshman Holden Geriner, the Tigers could opt to add another quarterback to the fold via the transfer portal.
Finley found himself thrust into a starting role late in the season after Nix injured his ankle, and while the final results weren’t ideal the young quarterback showed some flashes of what he could be.
The focus now for Harsin is helping Finley grow from those moments in order to maximize his potential.
“He’s a young player that didn’t have a chance to play a ton this season, and now he’s into the starting role with a chance to go out there and really learn as he develops himself,” Harsin said. “This offseason’s going to be big. There’s a lot to learn from, and we’re going to move onto this offseason and start preparing him for what we do moving forward.”