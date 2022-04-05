 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Auburn's Jabari Smith declares for NBA Draft

  • Updated
  • 0

The highest-rated commitment in the history of Auburn men's basketball, Jabari Smith declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday.

Auburn posted Smith’s announcement on social media Tuesday morning.

“Auburn will forever be my home,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a place that is going to be a part of me forever.”

Smith, a former top-five recruit and McDonald's All-American, helped lead the Tigers their fourth-ever Southeastern Conference regular-season title.

In the announcement, he thanked his parents, his brother, and the Auburn coaches, players and fans.

“I want to thank the Jungle and the best fans in the country that have shown me love no matter what,” Smith said. “You made me feel like I was a part of something more than basketball every time I put on that jersey. There’s no place in the country like Auburn, and I thank the Man above for allowing me to come to this amazing university and play the game I love.”

People are also reading…

The 6-foot-10 Smith led this year's Auburn squad in points per game (16.9) and was second in rebounds per game (7.4) only to center Walker Kessler, who declared for the draft on Sunday.

Both Kessler and Smith are expected to be first-round picks, with the latter being projected by NBC, CBS and Bleacher Report at a top-three selection.

A Fayetteville, Ga., native, Smith chose Auburn over Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Georgia Tech and North Carolina. He'll leave the Plains not only an SEC Champion, but also with numerous freshman of the year honors and both All-SEC and All-American recognitions.

“Bruce Pearl and this amazing coaching staff has been recruiting me since I was in 10th grade, and have shown me nothing but love since the first day we came in contact,” Smith said. “I want to thank BP for always being honest with me, and pushing me to be the best on and off the court. We came into this season wanting to make history and give this school the recognition it deserves in basketball, and Auburn did that. I also want to give a special thanks to the best coaching staff and support staff in the country.

“You all have made this year one I will never forget. Thank you all for being there for me and treating me like family since the first day I stepped foot on campus.”

While the Tigers have now lost their starting front court from this past season, Pearl has already taken strides to replace them with a massive get in five-star center Yohan Traore, a former LSU commit who decommitted after Will Wade's firing. Traore announced his commitment to Auburn on March 31.

The NBA Draft will take place June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the draft lottery happening on May 17 and the combine taking place from May 16 through May 22.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where Auburn’s quarterback competition stands entering final week of spring practice

Where Auburn’s quarterback competition stands entering final week of spring practice

At the onset of spring practice, Bryan Harsin cautioned against placing a timeline on Auburn’s offseason quarterback competition. It wasn’t going to happen as quickly as some on the outside would prefer; the competition would unfold at its own pace as Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau put every morsel of information under the microscope. Though Harsin had no target date for naming a ...

‘More than basketball’: Auburn treasures bond of historic team after NCAA Tournament loss

‘More than basketball’: Auburn treasures bond of historic team after NCAA Tournament loss

Chris Moore draped his arm around K.D. Johnson’s shoulders as they ducked into the tunnel and into the locker room. A throng of Auburn fans sprinkled the stands inside the mostly empty Bon Secours Wellness Arena late Sunday night, the Tigers walking off the court for the final time this season. Auburn’s historic season — one of the best in program history — was over, succumbing to 10th-seeded ...

Cadillac Williams’ message to Tank Bigsby after Auburn running back considered transferring

Cadillac Williams’ message to Tank Bigsby after Auburn running back considered transferring

Cadillac Williams wanted to understand why. When reports surfaced after the end of Auburn’s regular season that star running back Tank Bigsby was flirting with the idea of entering the transfer portal, the Tigers’ running backs coach wanted answers. So, naturally, he went right to the source. Read more Auburn football: Trio of unproven Auburn wide receivers making strides this spring Where ...

Auburn's Walker Kessler entering NBA Draft

Auburn's Walker Kessler entering NBA Draft

The book closed on Walker Kessler’s sophomore season Sunday, when he was named the Naismith Trophy Men’s Defensive Player of the Year. Now the question is whether the book has closed on Kessler’s time on the Plains. The All-America big man briefly addressed his future Sunday in New Orleans after taking home his national defensive player of the year award. In speaking with the NCAA’s Andy Katz ...

Auburn believes Zion Puckett can be All-SEC caliber safety when healthy

Auburn believes Zion Puckett can be All-SEC caliber safety when healthy

Zion Puckett has been limited this spring due to a lingering injury that has left him practicing in a yellow non-contact jersey, but defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge sees no limit to the junior safety’s potential for Auburn this season. Puckett is a key returning piece to a secondary that replaces All-America cornerback Roger McCreary, two-year starting safety Smoke Monday and on-and-off ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert