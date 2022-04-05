Auburn's Jabari Smith declares for NBA Draft

The highest-rated commitment in the history of Auburn men's basketball, Jabari Smith declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday.

Auburn posted Smith’s announcement on social media Tuesday morning.

“Auburn will forever be my home,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a place that is going to be a part of me forever.”

Smith, a former top-five recruit and McDonald's All-American, helped lead the Tigers their fourth-ever Southeastern Conference regular-season title.

In the announcement, he thanked his parents, his brother, and the Auburn coaches, players and fans.

“I want to thank the Jungle and the best fans in the country that have shown me love no matter what,” Smith said. “You made me feel like I was a part of something more than basketball every time I put on that jersey. There’s no place in the country like Auburn, and I thank the Man above for allowing me to come to this amazing university and play the game I love.”

The 6-foot-10 Smith led this year's Auburn squad in points per game (16.9) and was second in rebounds per game (7.4) only to center Walker Kessler, who declared for the draft on Sunday.

Both Kessler and Smith are expected to be first-round picks, with the latter being projected by NBC, CBS and Bleacher Report at a top-three selection.

A Fayetteville, Ga., native, Smith chose Auburn over Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Georgia Tech and North Carolina. He'll leave the Plains not only an SEC Champion, but also with numerous freshman of the year honors and both All-SEC and All-American recognitions.

“Bruce Pearl and this amazing coaching staff has been recruiting me since I was in 10th grade, and have shown me nothing but love since the first day we came in contact,” Smith said. “I want to thank BP for always being honest with me, and pushing me to be the best on and off the court. We came into this season wanting to make history and give this school the recognition it deserves in basketball, and Auburn did that. I also want to give a special thanks to the best coaching staff and support staff in the country.

“You all have made this year one I will never forget. Thank you all for being there for me and treating me like family since the first day I stepped foot on campus.”

While the Tigers have now lost their starting front court from this past season, Pearl has already taken strides to replace them with a massive get in five-star center Yohan Traore, a former LSU commit who decommitted after Will Wade's firing. Traore announced his commitment to Auburn on March 31.

The NBA Draft will take place June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the draft lottery happening on May 17 and the combine taking place from May 16 through May 22.