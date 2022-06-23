Auburn's Jabari Smith taken third in NBA Draft by Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith’s dream has come true, and Auburn basketball has made history, again.

Former Auburn forward Jabari Smith was selected No. 3 overall by the Houston Rockets in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, becoming Auburn’s first top-three pick in program history.

Orlando selected Duke’s Paolo Banchero as the No. 1 pick and the Oklahoma City Thunder made Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren the No. 2 selection before Smith.

Now the highest NBA Draft selection in program history, Smith joins eight other former Tigers as first-round selections, and he’s the third first-round pick from Auburn of the Bruce Pearl era, along with Chuma Okeke in 2019 and Isaac Okoro in 2020. Davion Mitchell, who transferred from Auburn to Baylor in 2018, was also a first-round pick in 2021.

Smith was at the heart of a historic 2021-22 campaign for Auburn, in which it won a Southeastern Conference regular-season title, landed a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and garnered a No. 1 ranking for the first time in program history.

In his lone season on the Plains, Smith was Auburn’s leader in points per game (16.9), 3-pointers made (79) and 3-point percentage with at least 20 attempts (42%). He was also second on the team in rebounds per game (7.4) and assists (68), and tied for third in steals (37).

“For me, what makes him No. 1 is that, for his size, he’s the best jump-shooter I’ve seen in college in 20 years,” Pearl said Tuesday of Smith. “He can guard 1 through 5. He impacts the game offensively and defensively.”

Smith was awarded four different All-American honors following his season, adding to two preseason All-American nods. He was also named Freshman of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Before he even touched the court at Neville Arena, Smith made Auburn history by becoming the program’s highest-rated signee ever. The Fayetteville, Ga., native signed his letter of intent with the Tigers on Nov. 17, 2020. A five-star prospect, Smith was the No. 7 player in his recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Smith has had two family members who have played in the NBA: First, his father, Jabari Smith Sr, who was a second-round pick by the Sacramento Kings in 2000, and Kwame Browne, a distant cousin who was the first overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft.

Houston finished 20-62 last season, marking a last-place finish in the Western Conference for the second consecutive year. The Rockets’ losing records the past two seasons are their first since the 2001-02 season.