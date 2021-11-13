Auburn's loses 25-point lead in loss to Mississippi State

Now down eight points, it was evident the Tigers’ chances of a comeback hinged on their next possession.

Those hopes, however, were quickly dashed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nix and the Tigers had a promising start to the drive thanks to a must-have third-down conversion courtesy a Nix pass to wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson. From there, the situation went south: Nix’s threw three straight incompletions to leave Auburn with a fourth-and-10 on its own 40.

Auburn gambled and attempted a trick-play pass from punter Oscar Chapman, but the pass fell well short of its intended target. Five plays later, Rogers put the game on ice with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath.

The Tigers managed a late score courtesy of a Bigsby 1-yard touchdown run with 3:37 to go in the game, but it was far from enough to save Auburn’s day.

"We needed to be able to continue what we did in the first half in the second half. We didn’t do that," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. "They got momentum, and we didn’t get it back, really, until the fourth quarter. It was a little bit too late."

The one-sided nature of the second half was a near-mirror image of how the game began, although Auburn was the team taking total control early.