Auburn's loses 25-point lead in loss to Mississippi State

AUBURN --- At the start of Saturday’s action, Auburn could simply do no wrong against Mississippi State.
By the end, the Tigers could hardly do anything right.
No. 16 Auburn had no answer in the second half against Mississippi State, as the Bulldogs rallied with 40 unanswered points to leave the Tigers with a 43-34 loss.
The collapse was an utterly shocking one for Auburn, which dominated on both sides of the ball early before the Bulldogs woke up and ruined the Tigers’ afternoon.
"I’s just one of those things where all of a sudden you lose momentum and you have a hard time getting it back," Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said.
Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) led by 18 after two quarters, but following the halftime break quarterback Will Rogers and Mississippi State (6-4, 4-3 SEC) went to work.
Rogers built on a strong close to the first half by leading his offense on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with the sophomore hitting Jamire Calvin for a 3-yard touchdown to cut Auburn’s lead to 28-17 with 11:25 left in the third quarter.
Following a stalled-out Auburn drive, Mississippi State got the ball back on its own 2-yard line. That, however, proved to be of little concern for the Bulldogs.
Rogers calmly picked apart the Tigers’ defense once again by orchestrating an 11-play, 98-yard drive highlighted by eight completions from Rogers. His last of the possession — a 3-yard pass to running back Dillon Johnson — cut the Tigers’ lead to 28-23 with 4:28 to go in the third.
Rogers ended the game 44-of-55 passing for 416 yards and six touchdowns.
"We were pretty successful with [pressuring Rogers] in the first half. Then just our motto of 'Just finish,' obviously we didn’t get that done today," EDGE Derick Hall said.
Auburn still had time to muster a response and keep Mississippi State at bay. The only problem was the Tigers had absolutely no answer on offense.
The Tigers put together their most impressive drive of the second half after Johnson’s score, but a bad second half became a disastrous one by the end of the possession. With a chance to push Auburn’s lead to eight, kicker Anders Carlson’s 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Cameron Young.
Seven plays later, Rogers connected with Makai Polk on a 6-yard touchdown throw to put the Bulldogs up 29-28.
The Tigers’ next drive went nowhere fast thanks to a Tank Bigsby fumble that Nix mercifully recovered. The Bulldogs got the ball back and made the Tigers pay, this time scoring on Rogers’ 3-yard pass to Calvin with 9:35 to go in the game.
Now down eight points, it was evident the Tigers’ chances of a comeback hinged on their next possession.
Those hopes, however, were quickly dashed.
Nix and the Tigers had a promising start to the drive thanks to a must-have third-down conversion courtesy a Nix pass to wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson. From there, the situation went south: Nix’s threw three straight incompletions to leave Auburn with a fourth-and-10 on its own 40.
Auburn gambled and attempted a trick-play pass from punter Oscar Chapman, but the pass fell well short of its intended target. Five plays later, Rogers put the game on ice with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath.
The Tigers managed a late score courtesy of a Bigsby 1-yard touchdown run with 3:37 to go in the game, but it was far from enough to save Auburn’s day.
"We needed to be able to continue what we did in the first half in the second half. We didn’t do that," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. "They got momentum, and we didn’t get it back, really, until the fourth quarter. It was a little bit too late."
The one-sided nature of the second half was a near-mirror image of how the game began, although Auburn was the team taking total control early.
Nix fired downfield to Shedrick Jackson for a 48-yard gain on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage to set the stage for an effective opening possession. The Tigers soon turned to Bigsby, who took back-to-back carries before getting the ball a third time and finding the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Mississippi State countered with Nolan McCord’s 34-yard field goal before Auburn got going again.
On the next drive, Johnson motioned left as Nix meshed with Bigsby on a run-pass option. After reading the defense, Nix fired left behind the line of scrimmage to Johnson on a bubble screen — from there, Johnson raced past several Bulldogs on his way to a 57-yard run to the end zone.
Johnson’s rushing touchdown pushed the Tigers to a 14-3 lead 4:26 to go in the opening quarter.
After Auburn stomped out another Mississippi State drive, the Tigers found paydirt once again.
The Tigers put together its longest drive of the first half — an 11-play, 66-yard possession — as the home squad continued to pick apart the Bulldogs through the air and on the ground. Nix finished this drive with a bang, as he sold a play-action pass, rolled to his right and connected with Luke Deal for a 4-yard touchdown strike.
Nix ended the day 27-of-41 passing for 377 yards with two touchdowns.
Following Mississippi State’s second straight punt, the Tigers marched toward the end zone again when wide receiver Kobe Hudson came through with a clutch moment. Hudson took off past the Bulldogs in coverage on a fade route, spotted the ball as he ran into the end zone and got one hand up to make an outstanding catch.
Hudson’s touchdown grab pushed the Tigers to a 28-3 lead with 6:10 to go in the second quarter.
The Tigers’ continued success at stopping the Bulldogs’ pass-heavy offense then hit a bump just before halftime that proved to be just the beginning of Mississippi State’s mad dash back into contention.
Rogers got his team on track for the first time all day by guiding the Bulldogs on a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Rogers capped it off by hitting Polk on a 4-yard reception to cut the Tigers’ lead to 18 with just under two minutes to go until halftime.
Auburn returns to action Saturday at South Carolina. For Harsin, the test becomes making sure his players move past Saturday's disastrous finish.
"The challenge is, right now we're not good enough, but how do we get better and how do we improve?" Harsin said. "Who's willing to step up and accept those challenges and go out there and work on it?"