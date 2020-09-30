Auburn's Newkirk building confidence in return to full health

AUBURN --- When Auburn defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk brought down Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson for a 4-yard loss on Saturday, no one could blame the senior defensive lineman for being overly giddy about the big play.
The moment not only served as Auburn’s first sack of the 2020 season, but it was a worthwhile achievement for Newkirk on his long road back to playing at full strength.
Newkirk came to Auburn as a highly-touted junior college transfer in 2018 only to tear his Achilles tendon in one leg before spring ball that year before tearing his Achilles in the other leg the following spring. Newkirk managed to find the field as a sophomore and a junior but was on the mend during both seasons, leaving him limited with what he could accomplish up front.
Now, the senior is determined to prove that he can be a true menace for the Tigers.
Newkirk showed he was up for the task Saturday by playing 53 snaps — his most since coming to Auburn — and putting together a six-tackle, two-tackle for loss performance against the Wildcats. The goal is to keep that style of play up going forward.
“It felt amazing honestly because that's something I haven't done since I've been here,” Newkirk said about the sack. “I haven't been able to prove myself because I've been injured. It definitely felt good, just being out there, playing ball, doing what I love and making good plays.”
Newkirk made a name for himself as a disruptive lineman at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College by recording 48 tackles and nine for loss, which led to ESPN and 247 Sports dubbing him a top-10 JUCO prospect. His experience in junior college seemed to set him up well for the transition to Auburn, but from the jump Newkirk was practically playing from behind because of his injury.
It was nearly the exact same case his junior year as well. He managed to play in eight games as a sophomore and 12 as a junior, but the results were just 12 tackles over two years.
Despite the setbacks, Newkirk stayed committed to the cause.
“It was terrible, but during those times I just stayed put and kept my faith in God. The last two years each time, I was down before I tore my Achilles, and then I tore my Achilles and gained like 25 pounds. Every time, I would be up,” Newkirk said. “I would come back during the season but not fully healthy, and I'd be not as in shape as well. I wouldn't be moving how I knew I could be.”
The good news for Newkirk now is those injuries are finally behind him. He said he’s lost about 25 pounds — down to around 300 pounds — and is playing with better stamina and moving more effortlessly this year.
“This year definitely feels different,” Newkirk said. “I know for a fact on Saturday, I was like, 'This is going to be scary for people because I'm in shape. I won't get as tired as I used to.'”
Defensive end Big Kat Bryant agreed that he could tell a difference in how Newkirk handled himself against the Wildcats.
“It was real good to see (Daquan) out there making plays. It was really good to see him out there stepping up as a senior and making plays like I told him he should,” Bryant said. “I think that was a big, big step for him, just him dealing with the injuries and the ups and downs. I remember those two times that he did tear his Achilles, I was right there. Just to see him happy and making plays and doing what he loves to do, that makes me happy. Just to see him do what he do to help this team.”
Newkirk explained that he and the other defensive linemen tired down Kentucky’s experienced offensive line on Saturday, so much so that Newkirk believed the Wildcats were shocked. He said the experience was a confidence booster given the Wildcats had two preseason All-Americans in center Drake Jackson and tackle Darian Kinnard, adding that winning the battle up front should help going on the road against Georgia this week.
Newkirk was dealt two big blows his first two years at Auburn, which left him unable to perform at the level he felt he could play at. Saturday’s showing against the Wildcats was a glimpse at what No. 44 could do for the Tigers, and he’s eager to provide the full picture in due time.
“I just got to take it day by day,” Newkirk said. “Each day in practice, just keep growing. Just keep my head focused. That's it.”
